GSFL set to honour the past players at Hall of Fame Luncheon

Updated February 2 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
New football president ready to honour the pioneers

The Great Southern Football League (GSFL) is set to hold a centenary Hall of Fame Luncheon and the new president of the league is excited to honour past players and history with the recognition the players and league deserves.

