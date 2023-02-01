New football president ready to honour the pioneers

The Great Southern Football League (GSFL) is set to hold a centenary Hall of Fame Luncheon and the new president of the league is excited to honour past players and history with the recognition the players and league deserves.
Newly appointed GSFL president Grant Levy has taken over at the helm with previous president Terry Corcoran stepping down after a four year, two term presidency.
Mr Levy said the upcoming Hall of Fame Luncheon will be a wonderful way to recognise the efforts and passion of members from yesteryear.
"We're celebrating our centenary year and with the GSFL being 100 years old, we're incorporating our Hall of Fame into the celebration," Mr Levy said.
"There will be 42 inductees introduced to the Hall of Fame and they'll be announced on the night.
"We were established on May 19, 1923. The founding clubs were Encounter Bay, Goolwa Hindmarsh Valley, Port Elliot and Victor Harbor.
"We're targeting 250 guests to attend and reflect and celebrate these wonderful 100 years of Great Southern football.
"I feel really honoured to be giving these 42 new inductees to the Hall of Fame the recognition they deserve. These people have either been a player, administrator or a volunteer. It's very important to bestow the highest accolades to anyone involved within this league.
With the title of president still wet on the contract, Grant has already enjoyed his short time at the top and looks to make sure clubs feel like they're being heard.
"I'm just tangling my toe in the presidency right now, but I've got a really good support system around me," Mr Levy said.
"My executive group is very proactive and I'm really enjoying working with a lot of different people. Everyone has a professional passion.
"At the end of the day it's about the clubs and supporting them to have a sounding board if they need to be. I want to make sure we're all on the same page from a club's point of view and give recognition that we can support them as much as possible."
The GSFL centenary Hall of Fame will take place at Adelaide Oval in the Ian McLachlan Room on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The event will begin from 12pm and conclude at 7pm.
