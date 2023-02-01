Goolwa Pipi Co are hopeful the current ban on recreational pipi fishing along Goolwa Beach, due to unsafe levels of E. Coli detected in pipis, will be lifted as flow from the Murray Mouth decreases.
Owner of Goolwa Pipi Co, Tom Robinson, said that while the ban of recreational fishing of pipis has not impacted their interstate sales or business overall, it has caused local confusion around the differences between the quality of shellfish caught recreationally and commercially in the area.
"It's caused some confusion, the commercial area that we harvest our pipis from is 60 kilometres long and is a different part of the beach to where recreational fishing takes place, so this gives us flexibility to fish in areas that are nowhere near the Murray Mouth, where the E. Coli is suspected to be coming from," Mr Robinson said.
"The prevailing winds are from the southeast which pushes the water up towards the other end of the beach, where the ban is currently in place."
The ban, which was made effective on January 12 by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), applies to the entire Goolwa Beach from the Murray Mouth to Middleton Point near Mill Terrace at Middleton.
Mr Robinson said the Goolwa Pipi Co has precautionarily closed 10 kilometres of their commercial fishing beach as well and that weekly testing of both the pipi meat and water, conducted by the South Australia Shellfish Quality Assurance Program, shows that naturally occurring levels of E. Coli are not at unsafe levels further up the coast, as they are on the southeastern side.
A Spokesperson from the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) said testing is continuing to be undertaken on pipis in this area.
"The fishing closure... will remain in place until it can be confirmed that pipis are once again suitable for human consumption... As such the timeframe for reopening depends on future test results," the Spokesperson said.
In light of the recent E. coli detection in Goolwa pipis, it is useful to know what E. coli poisoning is, what the symptoms are and how you can treat E. coli poisoning, if you believe you have been infected.
What is E. coli poisoning?
It's really important to first understand that Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium commonly found in the faeces of people and many animals.
It's mostly harmless, but some is classified as pathogenic because they produce toxins that typically target the bowel and kidneys.
Statistically, the more E. coli bacterium there is in a specific context, the more likely a pathogenic variety is present and can cause poisoning.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) states that the safe level for human consumption of E. coli is less than 230 organisms per 100 grams, but recent levels of E. Coli detected in Goolwa pipis superseded this level, hence making it unsafe for humans to eat shellfish in the area because of the risk of E. coli poisoning.
What are the symptoms of E. coli poisoning?
Onset of symptoms associated with E. coli poisoning typically begin three to four days after exposure and most patients recover within 10 days, however the elderly and young children are more vulnerable to serious infection and disease.
Symptoms include diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, less common are fever and vomiting.
In some cases, haemorrhagic colitis (severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhoea), can take place.
Less commonly, but more serious symptoms, such as Haemolytic uremic syndrome (a combination of anemia, low platelet count and acute kidney failure) can make people very sick and even result in death.
What do I do if I think I have E. Coli poisoning?
Most people who are infected with a pathogenic strain of E. coli will be uncomfortable for a few days, some don't even display symptoms, but it's important to understand that E. coli and their pathogenic varieties are very contagious.
For this reason, E. coli is referred to as a 'notifiable condition' under Australian law.
SA Health advises people not to enter aged care, childcare, swimming pools, preschool, school or work settings until there has been no diarrhoea for at least 24 hours.
If you work in a context where you handle food, this exclusion period is recommended for at least 48 hours after diarrhoea has stopped.
It is highly important to wash your hands thoroughly and often - hands are a common transmission site for bacteria, including E. coli.
Maintain plenty of fluids and avoid caffeine and alcohol, as diarrhoea is very dehydrating. If your symptoms are severe or do not improve in a three to four day period, see your healthcare professional.
If you have a medical emergency, dial 000 and ask for an ambulance.
