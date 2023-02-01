The Times

Goolwa pipi fishing ban and how to treat E. Coli poisoning

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recreational pipi fishing on Goolwa Beach has been banned since January 12. Photo supplied

Goolwa Pipi Co are hopeful the current ban on recreational pipi fishing along Goolwa Beach, due to unsafe levels of E. Coli detected in pipis, will be lifted as flow from the Murray Mouth decreases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.