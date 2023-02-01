Victor Harbor City Council are seeking public feedback by February 17 on a proposed Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct at Lot 202 Armstrong Road, Victor Harbor.
The Precinct will feature four multi-purpose courts, a regional gymnastics facility, flexible multi-purpose community space, café with kitchen, function area, administration and storage areas, a plaza area, car parking and other recreation spaces.
The Precinct will cover an area of over 6000 square metres and forms part of the South Australian Government's sports and recreation infrastructure to assist in securing grant funding.
The cost estimate for the proposed Precinct is $43 million, Council said $23 million would be sourced from external funding partners for the project.
This is the second round of community engagement that's been undertaken on the Precinct, the first was conducted in March and April 2022 and sought stakeholder input into three potential site options for The Precinct, and understand potential uses and users of The Precinct.
Council have offered the following options for the public to have a say by Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m.:
