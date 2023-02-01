The Times
The $43 million Precinct will feature four multi-purpose courts and other facilities

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 1:34pm
Victor Harbor City Council are seeking public feedback by February 17 on a proposed Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct at Lot 202 Armstrong Road, Victor Harbor.

