The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Welcome to our new citizens

February 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of new citizens were embraced by Australia Day crowds in our towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.