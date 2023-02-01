House of the Week | Stunning new build

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Freshly built and oozing in stylish sophistication, this stunning two-storey designer masterpiece, overlooking the picturesque McCracken Country Club, will be sure to set tongues wagging as the new standard of South Coast living.
The light-filled ground floor is all about enjoying the social life, whether that's wholesome family time, or barbeques and balmy twilight evenings with friends in the alfresco. With large format powder-grey floor tiling, ambient downlighting and an ultra modern open-plan entertaining helmed by a designer chef's zone, there's space for everyone.
A bright and airy second floor flows over plush carpets, providing two good-sized bedrooms both with walk-in robes and centred around the sparkling main bathroom which features a separate shower and relaxing bath. The decadent main bedroom is complete with a fresh air balcony, deluxe ensuite and large walk-in robe.
There's a thoughtfully concealed laundry, walk-in pantry, guest powder room, ceilings fans and ducted AC throughout.
Located a stone's throw to both your local Aldi and Coles, the property is also just three minutes to the beach. Positioned perfectly between Victor Harbor and Port Elliot, you're spoilt for cafés, restaurants and local boutiques. 18 Endeavour Drive provides modern luxury in a holiday locale with a terrific lifestyle.
Looking to find your forever home?
