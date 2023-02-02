Discussions regarding a $43 million Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct on Armstrong Road have been renewed by Victor Harbor City Council, but local sports clubs worry the precinct will divert funds from urgently needed outdoor sport facilities.
The proposed precinct site would sit adjacent to Encounter Bay football and cricket clubs, who have been working with council on their own upgrades to Encounter Bay Recreation Reserve, which would include football, cricket, netball, hockey, bowls and riding facilities, as well as a new function space.
Encounter Bay Football Club (EBFC) president Todd Butler said the reserve needed to be incorporated into the overall precinct plan.
"Our main concern is that the $43 million needed for the precinct is going to discount the reserve upgrades - we have outdoor facilities here that are bursting at the seams, in particular the oval - the footy club needs a second playing field for junior games and our population is only increasing," Mr Butler said.
Mr Butler said the EBFC recognised the urgent need for basketball and gymnastics upgraded facilities, but also needed the council to have a bigger picture outlook for the Encounter Bay Recreation Reserve and it's current tenants.
"Over the years, the club's tenants have undertaken a lot of the improvements at their own initiative and cost [and] our concern is that some of the spaces we are looking to upgrade will double-up with the precinct upgrades" he said.
The council said its priority right now was to address the insufficient indoor sport and recreation facilities in the council area and region.
"This is the key driver for the City of Victor Harbor's Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct project," a council spokesperson said.
"In acknowledging the precinct project focuses on addressing the well-evidenced need for indoor facilities, the council is also working on a Sport, Recreation and Open Space Strategy [that] looks at how existing spaces are managed and any enhancements or needs that we may need to consider across the region over the medium to long term."
The cost estimate for the proposed precinct knocks $3 million off the initial $46+ million price tag of a similar 2020 proposal.
The council said $23 million of the current proposal would be sourced from external funding partners.
The council is currently seeking feedback from the public regarding the proposed precinct located at Lot 202 Armstrong Road, Victor Harbor - which will feature four multi-purpose courts, a regional gymnastics facility, flexible multi-purpose community space, cafe with kitchen, function area, administration and storage areas, a plaza area, car parking and other recreation spaces.
Consultation on the draft concept plan for The Precinct is currently open and the council is welcoming feedback on what is being proposed from the community.
For more details of the plan or to provide feedback visit the council website at www.victor.sa.gov.au.
