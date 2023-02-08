Check out the pictures in this week's Harbor Views competition

Eric Olsen, of Port Elliot is the winner of this week's The Times Harbor Views Photographic Competition. His picture captures the elements which embodies the Fleurieu. He will receive a $50 gift card. The competition continues for a two more weeks so why not grab your camera or phone and send in photos which represents the region. Entry deadline is near so get your photo in by 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 15 to be in the running. Enter using the QR code below or the form on our website. For full terms and conditions visit victorharbortimes.com.au