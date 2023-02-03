The City of Victor Harbor have called for all the vibrant local organisations, groups and residents who contribute towards bettering the communtiy.
The Council have coordinated a range of grant and sponsorship programs throughout the year to support the community in their endeavours.
The aim is to encourage projects and initiatives that help to cultivate a vibrant community culture in Victor Harbor.
Grant programs that are currently open for applications include:
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, said grants are one of the ways council can build capacity within the community and nurture opportunities for everyone to thrive.
"We want to empower local groups and people who help make Victor Harbor a great place," Mayor Jenkins said.
"If you're part of a community group, club or organisation, have a think about the projects you may have coming up in the next year and check to see if you're eligible for any of our grants."
"Many of the grant programs currently accepting applications provide funding towards initiatives that will strengthen connection in our community, increase participation in physical activity, reduce isolation or celebrate diversity."
Each grant program has its own guidelines, selection criteria, application forms and opening and closing dates. This information can be found online at www.victor.sa.gov.au/grants.
For more information, please visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/grants or contact the City of Victor Harbor directly on (08) 8551 0500 or localgov@victor.sa.gov.au.
