Hop aboard: Tips for buying a new or second-hand boat in 2023.

Getting out on the water is one of the big attractions of life on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Picture Shutterstock

With so many glorious waterways to enjoy around South Australia it's no wonder so many people love getting out on a boat.



In Victor Harbor we're blessed - living in a tourist's paradise where thousands of visitors come to enjoy the incredible water-based experiences that we often take for granted and don't make the most of.



Owning your own vessel means every weekend can feel like a holiday. Whether you're keen to do more fishing, relax out on the water with your family and friends, or maybe have some fun on a jet-ski, 2023 could a great time to make the move.



While boat sales and prices skyrocketed over the past years as more people looked to boats as a COVID-friendly activity to enjoy, there are signs the trend has slowed which is positive news for those in the market to buy.



"We have certainly noticed that boat loan applications have slowed down as the country has reopened," said Adrian Edlington from leading Australian online finance broker Savvy.



"For prospective buyers this could be great news with a greater willingness on the part of sellers to negotiate giving them greater bargaining power."



If your considering buying a boat the first step is to find out how much you can spend. Head online to research boat loans so you're armed with knowledge about your financial situation and can narrow the search for the perfect vessel for you.



You can all also organise pre-approval so you're ready to act if you find a good buy.

Gone are the days when you just had to rely on the banks to secure a competitive loan. The past years have seen the proliferation of non bank online lenders each vying for your business.



There are boat loans available from 5.99 per cent whether you're thinking of anything from a yacht or a dinghy to a jet-ski or powerboat.



Victor Harbor is renowned as a fishing paradise. Picture Shutterstock

With any significant purchase it's important to do as much research as possible, particularly when it comes to watercraft when safety is paramount.



Make sure you tap into some of the many resources available online to get tips from the experts, such as the Boating Industry Association, so you fully understand the challenges of buying, and then owning and operating any kind of vessel, and the potential pitfalls.



Here are some of the important factors to keep in mind to make your boat buying journey as stress free and successful as possible.



Which boat is for me?



Choosing the right boat for your lifestyle and purpose is important to avoid ending up with a boat that doesn't suit your lifestyle and how you want to use it. Think about what you want to do with your new boat and make a shortlist of the features you need. Where do you want to take the boat? How many people will it need to carry? How much do I want to spend? What other equipment will I need to buy? Where am I going to keep it when I'm not using it?



Choosing the right dealer

Take the time to drill dealers as you search for the perfect boat. Look for a Boating Industry Association membership and ask similar questions to each dealer to compare potential purchases.



What does the warranty cover?



Warranties are valuable and should be a key part of your decision-making process. Find out exactly what the warranty includes. While you're checking out the warranty details you should also do your due diligence on the financial status of the boat for sale. The Personal Properties Securities Register (PPSR), will let you quickly establish if it's under any financial arrangement with money owing that could lead to its repossession.



Go for a spin

