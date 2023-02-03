The next step in the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Cafe/ Kiosk project has been laid offically down.
Partek Constructions have continued their work and hit a significant milestone on foreshore project, completing a concrete pour on Tuesday, January 31 morning.
District of Yankalilla Council said that the newly poured slab outlines the footprint of the future building and is attracting attention from locals.
"We invite all residents to follow our progress and see the transformation of the site as it continues to take shape," said council's Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Cunningham.
"We are committed to delivering a high-quality building that will serve the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and the wider community for years to come."
Director Assets and Environment at the District Council of Yankalilla, Ross Whitfield said they are thrilled to be progressing on this significant community facility.
"The concrete pour marks a major milestone in the construction process, and we're excited to see the project advance and really start to take shape," Mr Whitfield said.
"Visitors to the construction site can now see the outline of the future building, thanks to the freshly poured concrete slab.
"After allowing sufficient time for curing, the next step in the construction process will be Structural Steel Framing and Blockwork."
A video of the pour is available to the public and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=uifbNcGRd0M
For those who want to keep up with the construction progress, council will be providing regular updates.
Keep an eye on council's Facebook page and website.
Alternatively, you can contact council on 8558 0200 or by emailing council@yankalilla.sa.gov.au requesting to have a hard copy posted to you.
