Normanville foreshore project concrete slab laid down

Updated February 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:05pm
The Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Cafe/ Kiosk project has seen the slab offically laid down. Picture, Matt Welch.

The next step in the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Cafe/ Kiosk project has been laid offically down.

