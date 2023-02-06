Youth in Milang and surrounds will now have access to regular social, recreational and sports activities through a weekly after-school youth program.
Coordinated by Reclink Australia, a not-for-profit organisation providing accessible community sport and art and recreational programs for young Australians.
The after-school program aims to increase health, personal development, social connection and inclusion amongst youth in Milang and surrounding areas.
Alexandrina Council's Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris said, "as a council we are really proud to be supporting the development and resourcing of this youth program.
"Equity of access is challenging in a large regional area such as Alexandrina," Mr Morris said.
"Council has received ongoing feedback that emphasises the need for activities for Milang's youth and this program is a step towards ensuring young people feel connected and valued in their community."
Milang is known as a tight-knit community with a can-do attitude of over 900 people. While there are a range of local social opportunities for adults, currently there are little to no after-school or weekend youth activities that occur in the township.
As with many regional townships, lack of public transport presents a challenge for young people to travel to activities in nearby larger towns.
Through partnership with Reclink Australia, Milang and District Community Association, Alexandrina Local Drug Action Team and Alexandrina Council were successful in securing funding from the Alcohol and Drug Foundation to develop a regular program for youth activities in the township.
Reclink State Manager SA, Andy Asser said, "like Nelson Mandela I believe that sport and recreation has the power to change the world and unite people. It speaks to youth in a language they understand."
"I've worked with Reclink for over 20 years now, and I've personally seen how sport, art and recreation can engage and support people, and in some cases transform their lives," Mr Asser said.
"This initiative has the potential to do exactly that for our young people here in Milang and have positive impacts on their wellbeing for years to come."
This partnership will re-open the doors of the Old Regatta Yacht Club as a dedicated youth space, now named the 'Milang Youth Hub'.
A Summer Fun Day was held on Sunday, February 5 to launch the program and young people and their families got a taste of the program.
The youth program will kick off Friday, February 10, 4.30-6pm every Friday during the school term.
The first few sessions will be held at the Milang Institute before moving over to the Milang Youth Hub (formerly Old Regatta Yacht Club) once final preparations have been made.
Youth are invited to join the Reclink Youth Activities Coordinator for an afternoon of fun, activities, socialising and connection.
For more information, contact the Reclink Youth Activities Coordinator on 0432 304 166 or lyall.willis@reclink.org.
For updates, follow the MOSHCC Facebook page or Instagram @milangyouthhub
https://www.instagram.com/milangyouthhub/
Anyone aged 19+ and are interested in volunteering their time, who have or would like to gain skills and experience in sport, recreation or community services or who would like to support this project in any way, please contact MOSHCC on 8537 0687 or visit www.moshcc.com.au/2023/01/10/youth-volunteers
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.