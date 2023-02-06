The Times

BOWLS: Big margins order of the day

Updated February 6 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Hammat, Victor Harbor, watches his bowl as it travels the green in his match on Saturday. Picture by Mark Liebich.

The Great Southern open pennant bowls round 15 division one matches played on Saturday had some bigger margins, with only the qame between Goolwa Black and Yankalilla having a deficit of less than 10 shots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.