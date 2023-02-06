BOWLS: Big margins order of the day

The Great Southern open pennant bowls round 15 division one matches played on Saturday had some bigger margins, with only the qame between Goolwa Black and Yankalilla having a deficit of less than 10 shots.
In that match Goolwa Black took care of the visitors 61-56, with skippers Mike Whitehead and Frank Gibbons winning their rinks to give their team the win.
Encounter Bay travelled to take on Goolwa White and grabbed the win on all three rinks 71-56, with the team of Greg Davis, Brian Lord, Leo Staak and Graeme Robertson bringing home the goods with a 13-shot win.
McLaren Vale was able to grab the points from Victor Harbor after winning two rinks while Port Elliot defeated visitors Willunga 59-48.
Clarendon took on Strathalbyn and got the goods, 69-59 but at time of writing the score was pending clarification.
Port Elliot held out Goolwa for a two-shot win, 53-51, in their clash on Saturday. Anthea Faull and William May skippered their rinks well to secure the points for their side.
Victor Harbor teams, Blue and White, secured wins in their clashes with White securing points by defeating Myponga 62-43.
Victor Blue was able to score 83-49 with all rinks having a win, but it was the team of Ghyslain Dellaert, Perry Phillips, Dennis Williams and Tony Forshaw which toppled its opponent 37-8 to grab a handy shots lead.
In other games McLaren Vale defeated Encounter Bay Blue 75-48 and Langhorne Creek had a win over visitors Willunga, 82-43.
Victor Harbor was able to score an 11-shot win over Aldinga Bay, 58-47, on its home greens with two rink getting up. It was the team of Sandra Nash, David Cannon, Jenny Todd and Craig Jacobs which got the job done, winning 27-7.
Port Elliot visited McLaren Vale Gold on Saturday and went home successful, 61-55, after a loss, draw and win on the three rinks. It was Claire Trowbridge, Marion Heintze, Helen Taylor and Barry Trowbridge who were able to get up over their opponents to secure the points.
Goolwa travelled to Milang and defeated the home side 58-45, while Strathalbyn had a 40-shot win over Clarendon 81-41, and McLaren Vale Blue was successful over host side Yankalilla, 69-5.
In the clash between the Encounter Bay Gold and Blue teams, it was Blue which snuck in a six-shot win, 56-50. It was Beau Schutz and Paul Paul Horner which led their sides to victory to wins on two rinks.
Victor Harbor hosted Port Elliot in their match, grabbing a large winning result, 86-29. Skippers Leith Davies, Dominic Maselli and Bronwen Mullen led their teams to some big scores for the 57-shot win.
Willunga travelled to McLaren Vale and took the win 68-42, while home side Yankalilla defeated Goolwa 66-56 and Strathalbyn defeated visiting side Langhorne Creek 84-57.
Victor Harbor hosted McLaren Vale in its division five clash, grabbing the victory on all three rinks with skippers Ken Collinson, Dion Nethercott and Bill Whyoon securing the win, 81-49.
In another large win, Goolwa White took care of visitors Strathalbyn, 83-37, with the team of William Dempsey, Sue Bond, Benjamin Jacobs and Jacky Jacobs leading the charge 36-8.
Yankalilla also secured a big win over Clarendon 80-46, while Willunga went down to visitors Aldinga Bay, 53-60 and Goolwa Black snuck home in a win against Myponga 50-47.
It was an eight-shot win for Encounter Bay against Aldinga Bay White, 38-30, as the host side scored a big win by the team of Andrew Ireland, Brenda Osborne, Gregory Brand and Dennis Osborne on one of the two rinks.
Victor Harbor was able to secure the points after defeating Yankalilla 45-41. The team of Donald Whibley, Peter Barclay, David Love and Ray Watson were able to get Victor the win be winning their rink 34-10.
In other matches Milang White lost to Langhorne Creek 30-46 and Port Elliot Red was able to grab the win over Aldinga Bay Blue 66-22.
Myponga travelled to meet Strathalbyn where it successful 39-36 and Port Elliot Black went down to Goolwa at home, 23-40. McLaren Vale forfeited to Milang Blue.
In the division one women's pennants round last week, Port Elliot was able to secure a win over host side Victor Harbor, 63-47. Port Elliot won all rinks with skippers Rosie Jacquier, Helen Taylor and Anthea Faull leading their sides to victory.
Sister teams Encounter Bay Gold and Blue went head-to-head, with the Blue team able to take bragging rights by winning 56-46.
In the other two matches Willunga went down to visitors, Goolwa, 55-51 and McLaren Vale defeated hosts Yankalilla 43-41.
It was good wins on all three rinks which gave Victor Harbor a 55-shot win over Aldinga Bay, 85-30 in their match-up last week as Valerie Secomb, Jenny Todd and Joy Fuller guided their teams to victory.
Strathalbyn was able to secure a win over Myponga, 55-40, while Milang took care of host Port Elliot in their clash, 46-37. The McLaren Vale versus Goolwa clash was abandoned due to the weather.
Both Victor Harbor sides were successful in their division three matches last week. Skippers Eileen Wreford and Patricia Williams gave Victor Blue wins against Goolwa Black on both rinks for a final score, 27-17.
Victor White was able to squeeze a win from one rink by the team of Kay Whibley, Mathew Shelton, Meredith Reid and Janet Pippos to defeat Yankalilla 22-19.
In other matches Port Elliot was able to hold off Langhorne Creek, 35-28, while Clarendon defeated host Strathalbyn 44-24. The match between Encounter Bay and McLaren Vale was abandoned due to rain.
