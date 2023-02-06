New mixed pair champions have been crowed at Encounter Bay Bowling Club.
Congratulations Gaynor and Leo Staak our Mixed Pairs Champions for 2022/2023 season.
It was a very entertaining close game winning by one shot over Yvette Wells and Gary Elks.
With half a dozen Night Owl sessions left before the end of our extremely successful season, our Bowlers were of a single thought, to use those skills either learnt or further honed this year to progress their present divisional standing or effect that of our opposition, in a friendly way.
Although keen and well positioned within the league, Mulligan's found a reinvigorated opponent, namely Scotch on the Rocks, causing a small blip run of successes, with the latter securing a very good 30 points.
Irritable Bowls Syndrome found themselves a man down but managed an excellent win against quality opposition, 29 points.
A tense tussle ended with Window Wizards edging out Unbiased Legends by one end.
A scare for our ladder leaders, A Night on the Green at the hands of Mortgage First requiring a determined 12th end multiple score to secure a win and slow those beating hearts.
In Division 2 Ricochet Rollers won the last two ends to sneak past a valiant Phil's Phillies by one shot.
Happy Owls and Top Dogs had good wins, 29 points and 30 points respectively. Not only did Owlpaca's assisted their wish for divisional honours by cementing an excellent win and 'rink of the week' award, gaining 33 points, but team member Mark took out the valued 'resting toucher' award.
The returning The Bowling Stones had an excellent win, 31 points in division 3.
The Patriots received a forfeit. Wine Deck backed up last week's win to gain 29 points. While Hi Six and Great Bowls of Fire had a good game with the Moggs and friend emerging victorious 29 points.
The 3 Gens were too good for Tiff's Angels, as were Pacific Cruisers over Newbies in Division 4, while The MP's won the last few ends over Marlen Marlin Four in a tight match to take the win.
Similarly Rock 'n; Bowl won their last three ends but it was insufficient to overtake three plus one in another close game.
Mens Monthly Pairs.
Sponsors today were Nankivell Conveyancing. Grey sky and drizzle greeted the 28 teams at the start of play.
The sun finally appeared after the break.
VH Team Dennis Williams and Max Davies won with a score of 57.5 plus 30. Runners up Brian Mundy and Trevor Green with 57 plus 25. Third Doug Pudney and Peter Bevan with 57 plus 23.
Norm Pearl and John Guy with 32 plus 15 were winners of first game losers.
Two Blue against Gold matches this week with Blue winning both Divisions.
The Ladies Blue team won 56-46 gaining 10 points and Gold gaining two points. Blue is fourth on the ladder and Gold eighth.
Div 3 didn't play due to rain. They remain at fifth on the table but with a very real chance of moving into fourth with a win next week.
In Open Pennants Div 1 had a good win over Goolwa White 71-56 gaining 12 points. They are sixth on the ladder.
Div 2 Blue lost to McLaren Vale 48-75. They are third but only need one more point to go up to second.
Div 2 Gold lost to Victor Harbor 83-49. They are 10th on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue and Gold played off and Blue was the winner 56-50 in a close fought match. Blue is currently third and Gold sixth.
Div 6 continues at the top of the ladder defeating Aldinga Bay White 38-30.
Saturday Social Bowls attracted a good turnout of participants and the weather was kind also Sponsor was South Coast Sand and Civil.
The winners were John Hewitt, David Amber and Susan Alsford on 32 plus 10.
Second was Dave Roberts, Peter Pibworth and Takami Milne on 31 plus 18.
Third was Roger Hutchinson, Geoff Pfeiffer and Tanya Harding on 30 plus 4.
