FEBRUARY
Encounter Bay Football Club Centenary Celebration
Friday, February 10, Tickets available from Eventbrite. Come and help us celebrate the last 100 years and all that is to come for the club in the future. Welcome to all who have had something to do with the club in its last 100 years.
HANDCRAFTED DELIGHTS
Willunga Artisans & Handmade Market
Saturday, February 11, 9am-1pm, Old Show Hall, 7 Main Rd, Willunga. Check out the Fleurieu Peninsula collective of artisans' contemporary handmade wares, curated and on show the second Saturday of each month.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, February 11, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, February 11, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au
MEMORY LANE
Live Arts at Newland
Sunday, February 12, 20 Victoria St, Victor Harbor, 2pm. Be entertained by Antonio and Kate Villano as they sing hits from stars such as Vera Lynn, Elvis Presley, Connie Francis and Frank Sinatra. Book at Swan's Harbor Pharmacy, online at trybooking.com or at the door. Adults $25, concessions $20 and children free.
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, February 12, 7.30am-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts. Public is welcome to attend.
GO FOR A STROLL
Sunday , February 12, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
OFF THE HOOK
Coast 2 Coast Tuna Tournament
Friday, February 10-Sunday, February 12, Check in at Victor Harbor Harness Racing Club, Lipizzaner Drive on Friday from 2pm. Fishing occurs Sat-Sun with weigh-ins closing at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday. Presentation is Sunday at 4pm. Visit . https://www.facebook.com/groups/c2ctt2023 for more details
IN THE SPIRIT
Henry Fisher Masterclass
Friday, February 17, 7pm-9pm, McCracken Country Club. Attend a Henry Fisher masterclass evening. Cost is $100 per person. Guests will get to sample five Henry Fisher Distillery spirits paired with canapés with descriptions by Lachlan. Phone 8551 0200 or email info@mccrackencountryclub.com.au to purchase tickets, which must be purchased by Wednesday, February 15.
PJ PALOOZA
Kids PJ Party
Saturday, February 18, 2pm-3.30pm, Centenary Hall, 12 Cadell St, Goolwa. Kids can enjoy a fun afternoon with DJ PJ and MC Slumber to entertain them with music, dancing, games, prizes and more. Wear your favourite pyjamas and receive a snack and iceblock on arrival. For ages 5-12, $5 ticket, guardians must stay but will play for free. Tickets at trybooking.com
PRODUCE GALORE
ENVIRONMENT CARERS
Friends of the Hindmarsh River Estuary
Sunday, February 19, 9am-11am. Various locations - contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if interested in being involved in caring for the biodiversity by weeding and propagation.
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, February 19, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market
SOCIAL SCONES
Social Scone Day
Come along and enjoy a chat, meet people, transport can be arranged if required. Last Thursday of the month. 23rd February. Supper room Yankalilla Showground. Gold coin donation. Bookings essential: Phone 8558 0240 or email cooee@visitfleurieucoast.com.au Event may be cancelled if not enough numbers.
GET UP AND DANCE
Combo Music Fest
Saturday, February 25, 7pm-11pm, Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Place, Middleton. Doors open 6.30pm. Cabaret-style dance featuring two bands with music from 50s, 60s and more. BYO supper and drinks. Book a table so you don't miss out. For tickets at a cost of $10 visit trybooking.com.
MARKET FRESH
GO FOR A STROLL
AS WE AGE
Planning for Life's Events
Tuesday February 28, 2pm-3.30pm, Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Learn about preparing a Will, Advanced Care Directive and Power of Attorney. Learn why these documents are important to protect you and your loved ones, what happens if they are not in place and how to go about organising these documents.
MARCH
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, March 4, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
WORKING BEE
Friends of Banksia Park
Saturday, March 4, from 8.30am,, behind Normanville Mitre 10. The Friends of the Banksia Park group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, please just turn up on one of these dates with your favourite weeding implement.
SUN AND MUSIC
The Red Hot Summer Tour
Saturday, March 11, Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor. Enjoy a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information visit ticketmaster.
WALKING AND TALKING
Myponga Loop Walk
Sunday 12th March. Myponga Reservoir Long Course 19km, Short Course 7km, Kids Dash 600 metres. Long Course Fee Standard $70 payment by 9th March Long Course Late fee $80 payment up to 9- 11th March Standard Short Course $35 payment by 9th March Short course late fee $45 payment up to 9- 11th March Kids dash is open to all ages and is free but you do need to register. Sorry no dogs. Register online: https://mypongaloop.com.au/
JUNE
WHALES AND WONDER
Sacred whales, Indigenous wellness and ancient wisdom retreat and festival
Friday, June 9, 1:30 p.m. - Sun, 11 June, 7:30 p.m. at the Victor Harbor Horse Drawn Tramway, Esplanade, Victor Harbor SA. Tickets are $330 p/p and available at Humanitix.
