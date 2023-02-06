Wintery conditions for Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls

Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls have had a wintery start to their bowls week, but play still rolled on.
It was a really difficult day for bowls last Thursday.
It was wet and very windy, resulting in bowls moving away from their bias. Div 1 played PE home and were disappointed to lose all three rinks as the visiting team handled the conditions better.
VH still remains top in Div 1. Div 2 were also home and played Aldinga Bay. All rinks were well up, resulting in an impressive 45 shot win for the team, which consolidated their current position at the top of the premiership table.
Div 3 Blue travelled to Goolwa and scored a 10 shot win with Trish Williams up by 9 and Eileen Wreford sneaking home by the solitary shot. They are second. Div 3 White played Yankalilla away and secured a close 3 shot win. Jan Pippos up by 7 and Christine Harris down by 4.
The winners of the day, once again, were the Myponga 'bushrangers' - Peter Corby, John Savage and Dennis Sheldon on 55+13. In second place were Kevin East, David Cannon and Barry Newman on 53+17, closely followed two shots back by Jeff Hollitt, Neville Woolcott and Ray Hammat on 53+15.
WOL went to Peter Maxwell, Colin Elsworthy and Garry Campbell. The sponsor of the day was Northpoint Fleurieu and Marie Frahn was in attendance to hand out the prizes.
In a return to wintry conditions, twenty teams took to the green to try and improve their win record. Mortgage First continued to dominate their opposition winning twelve of the fourteen ends on offer.
The Islanders stumbled against good opposition and have fallen to third behind Mortgage First and the Power. The Power jumped to top position with a hard fought win over the McCracken Snoozers.
There is now pressure on the handicapper to put Mortgage First into the top division so that they face stronger opposition. The Night Owlers will be interested to see the outcome of any changes to the draw.
Fortunately, the wind had died down and the weather had improved by Saturday. It was a great day for the 'Sea Eagles', with 6 of the 7 teams having a win.
Many of these teams have now consolidated their position in the top 4 in their respected divisions. It was the Div 1 bowlers who were unable to get over the line, playing away against top side McLaren Vale. Bill Nash had an excellent 8 shot win, and Ken Mableson held a shot for a draw until the last bowl of the day by Scott Binns moved the jack to give the Vale a 5 shot win.
Div 2 Blue were home to EB Gold and gained a valuable 12 points with all rinks up. Tony Forshaw had a brilliant 29 shot win, whilst Graham Houston and Stu Taylor recorded close victories. Div 2 White travelled to Myponga and came home with 2 rinks up and a 19 shot win.
Mick Hallion had an excellent win and 'Mr. Consistency' Max Davies a close win. Div 3 were away to Aldinga and were carried over the line by the rink of Craig Jacobs with a great 20 shot win.
Div 4 were at home to PE and delivered a very convincing 57 shot win courtesy of run-away victories to Bronwen Mullen and Leith Davies.
Div 5 played McLaren Vale at home and scored an excellent 32 shot win with all three rinks bowling well. Div 6 travelled to Yankalilla and scored a narrow 4 shot win due to an impressive 24 shot victory to Ray Watson's rink.
Friday night teas are on as usual, and attendances are good. A reminder that the Men's Invitation Classic Fours are only a month away on March 6th and 7th.
