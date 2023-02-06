With the carcass' and stench leaving the shores of the Fleurieu Peninsula, Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) have explained what happened to the fish that were beached up by the thousands.
Normally when a fish kill occurs, there is no need for the dead fish to be removed or cleaned up and the carcasses should be left to provide food for other organisms or to decompose as part of the ecosystem process.
In most cases the carcasses will be gone within a few days.
The fish kill began on January 19, 2023 and it involved juvenile carp at Victor Harbor and down the South Coast.
A spokesperson for PIRSA said that initially wind and tide conditions were such that carcasses were being washed away, however onshore winds and dodge tides earlier this week contributed to the larger accumulation of the carp at Victor Harbor resulting in a PIRSA clean-up operation,
"This clean-up was in partnership with the City of Victor Harbor, under the Department's response plan," the spokesperson said.
"This was particularly due to the close proximity of the fish to residential areas and businesses, along with odour issues.
"The Department and Council prioritised the clean-up at areas where fish densities are highest and where the clean-up will have the least impact on the wider environment (such as shorebird nesting sites).
"The response at Victor Harbor managed fish carcasses on site through a shallow burial. This management option was selected following assessment of the site, because there are relatively few fish carcasses left on the beach and because it avoids the removal of large amounts of sand, algae and seagrass, in which the fish carcasses are located, thereby minimising environmental impacts.
"Management of the carcasses in this manner also means that they will continue to nourish the intertidal ecosystem, which is used by marine invertebrates and shorebirds."
There was also BirdLife Australia volunteers on site to support the response by ensuring that nesting shore birds, including hooded plovers, were not impacted.
PIRSA said that they and council will continue to monitor conditions in the area and will consider whether there is a need for further management to occur.
"Ongoing support is being provided by National Parks and Wildlife ranges in monitoring this event," a PIRSA spokesperson said.
"Funding for clean-up operations has been made available through Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements which are cost shared between the Australian and South Australian Governments, to conduct fish kill clean-up activities in response to the 2022-23 River Murray floods.
"To assist the Department and supporting agencies with ongoing monitoring, people are being asked that if they do notice something unusual along the river or the coast, to contact FISHWATCH on 1800 065 522.
"Members of the public are permitted to collect carp for use as fertiliser, provided that the fish are dead. For other species where there is a size or bag limit, these regulations still apply to fish carcasses."
