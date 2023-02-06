The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

PIRSA help clean up and explain the fish beachings

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleaner shores. Encounter Bay had thousands of fish beached on shore, but has recently become clean and clear once more. Picture, Matt Welch.

With the carcass' and stench leaving the shores of the Fleurieu Peninsula, Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) have explained what happened to the fish that were beached up by the thousands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.