Goolwa Aquatic Building open for lease submissions

A prominent Goolwa building is now accepting community expressions of interest for its lease and Alexandrina Council are encouraging submissions.
The top floor, Level 1 of the Goolwa Aquatic Building on Barrage Road is welcoming commercial or community purpose submissions at this fantastic waterfront location.
The floor space boasts uninterrupted Murray River views, positioned above the hugely popular Goolwa Aquatic Club and Bombora on the River Café.
With locals and visitors drawn to this waterfront location due to its strong boating culture and aquatic lifestyle, this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Alexandrina Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigel Morris said it is a wonderful opportunity for the new lease holder.
"The entire first floor space is available for lease, which includes an extensive open space area for dining or retail display, bar or countertop, commercial kitchen, office space, toilets and storage room," Mr Morris said.
"Also adjacent to the building is Bristow Smith Reserve and nature playground, public car parking, a boat ramp and jetty. It is the ideal location to draw a crowd."
Expressions of Interest close on Friday, March 31 2023 at 2pm.
If you know a business or community group you think would be ideal in this versatile space, visit the SA Tenders website for further information.
Inspections can be arranged and will be by appointment only. www.tenders.sa.gov.au
