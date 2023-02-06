Fishing over the Fleurieu, kicking off February

This week's report sees several red hot fishing spots, plus this delish seafood recipe!
Garlic mussels with a homemade damper. Ingredients: Green mussels, crushed garlic, tomato pulp, olive oil, white wine. SR flour, cream, chicken salt, chives.
Preparation: Make a ripper damper by forming a simple dough with flour, cream, chicken salt and chives. Cook in air fryer for 30mins @ 160C. Heat oil, white wine and garlic in a saucepan. Add mussels and tomatoes and cook for 3-4 mins, until mussels open.
1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Riverland/Freshwater: the easing of boating restrictions virtually from Barmera to the State borders have seen an increase in recreational fishing activities with large numbers of carp, big yabbies and callop coming from Swan Reach, Loxton and many spots in between.
The 32 Mile Crossing and Salt Creek have a few salmon and an overnight soapie mulloway for the keen anglers braving the almost incessant southerly sea breezes, while the Myponga and Warren reservoirs are fishing well for callop and Murray Cod (catch and release).
2. Victor Harbor/Waitpinga/Parson's Beaches: the tuna run has been dampened somewhat by the outflows from the Murray, but a few fish are off the Sanders Bank, along with red nannygai, kingfish and trevalley - catches of red nannys have also come from Tunk Head and The Pages.
Waits and Parson's beaches have mullet and salmon trout but not in any great numbers at the moment. Further west it is worth trying Fisheries and King's beaches for mullet, snook and rockies.
3. Cape Jervis/Wirrina/Second Valley: squid, garfish and the occasional KG whiting have been the welcome reports from inside the basin at Cape Jervis and then further up along the coast to Normanville and Second Valley.
Some big gar in particular were caught over the weekend in the early morning calm conditions from Wirrina, Lady Bay and Myponga. Boat crews fishing into Backstairs Passage caught kingfish, a couple of five kilo tuna, whiting and squid. Good catches of squid have also been reported from Wirrina, Second Valley and Rapid Bay jetty.
Morgan's beach should have gar and squid from the northern end at the moment.
Tight Lines and See You Next Week!
Greg James.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.