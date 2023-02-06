A much beloved football figure whose passion for the game touched the Fleurieu Peninsula has peacefully passed away.
Christopher John Leahy OAM passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, but his lifelong work and playing career will always be remembered.
The Southern Football League (SFL) passed on their sincere condolences to Christopher's wife Patricia and family.
"The Board of Directors, Commissioners, Port Noarlunga Football Club, Member Clubs, Umpires Panel (CSLFUP), Leagues of South Australia, family, and friends we pass on our sincere condolences to Christopher's wife Patricia and family," a spokesperson for SFL said.
"Christopher will be sadly missed by the community and is known around the football circles of South Australia for his integrity, as an innovator, a leader of the community and as a thorough gentleman."
Mr Leahy was awarded the honour of The Medal of the Order, OAM on the Queen's Birthday honours in 2011 for service to Australian Rules football in South Australia.
Leahy was the president of the Southern Football League from 1986-2005 and an Executive Member from 1976-2005.
Former GSFL President, Terry Corcorane said that Chris was a legend of the sport and will be sorely missed.
"Apart from Chris' CV which is substantial, in community footy, he was also the great nephew of Tom Leahy the 1913 Magarey Medalist," Mr Cocorane said.
"Tom initially played 58 games for West Adelaide, but moved to North Adelaide and played 111 games where he won the Magarey Medal."
Whilst being remembered as one of the best administrators for the SFL, he was also,
With such an astonishing CV in the game, naturally that passion translated into Awards and recognition.
Mr Leahy was inducted into the Hall of Fame, as the number one inductee Southern Football League, 2007.
Service Award, South Australian National Football League, 2004; Merit Award, 2001. Merit Award, Australian Football League, 2003.
We here at The Times would like to pass on our condolences to Mr Leahy's family and friends through this difficult time.
Mr Leahy's funeral will take place on Friday, February 10, at 11:30am. The ceremony will take place at St Luke's Chapel on Goldsmith Drive and Honeypot Road, Noarlunga Downs.
