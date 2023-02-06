The Times

Christopher John Leahy OAM has passed away

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 4:07pm
South Australian football legend, Christopher John Leahy OAM passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Picture, supplied.

A much beloved football figure whose passion for the game touched the Fleurieu Peninsula has peacefully passed away.

Local News

