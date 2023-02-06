Little Penguins are the most recent casualties amongst thousands of deceased fish, shellfish, seabirds and other wildlife to wash up on Fleurieu beaches over the last week.
Unlike other wildlife, for whom recent flooding is a likely cause, it is unclear exactly why Little Penguins are dying and this has researchers concerned.
Victor Harbor-based researcher Stephen Hedges, or 'The Penguin Man', as he is commonly referred to, said normally only around one deceased penguin would be found per fortnight.
"We've found eight over a three week period. Three of the seven carcasses were overweight and they were over one kilogram, which I haven't seen in 10 years, so obviously food shortage isn't an issue, " Mr Hedges said.
When asked if he thinks this may have something to do with Little Penguins consuming fish affected by floodwaters, Mr Hedges said he suspects this might have something to do with it, but he cannot say for sure.
"We don't have the funding for necropsies and monitoring to be done.... Our funding was cut in 2021," he said.
Mr Hedges said a similar issue occurred during a mass Little Penguin die off in early 2022.
"We lost about 50 birds at Yilki Beach then, the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) paid for some necropsies, but we still don't have a cause of death, the evidence is kept in DEW's freezer," he said.
DEW confirmed with The Victor Harbor Times on February 3, that the penguin carcasses found were sent away for testing on January 3, however no timeframe is available on when the results will be back.
Mr Hedges said there are a range of different types of necropsies that can be conducted to determine a cause of death, the basic is a relatively affordable standard necropsy costing about $100 and they range up to more expensive necropsies, that procure more accurate results, they involve DNA sampling.
The most recent die off isn't necessarily a huge number and other birds have died in the floods too, such as Cormorants, Terns and most recently, an Emu - but of the approximately 22 remaining Little Penguins on Granite Island, the stakes are higher.
"The mystery for me is - what's going on?" Mr Hedges said.
A recent decline has been recorded across Australia for different Little Penguin colonies, including Penguin Island near Perth.
"They've recently had numbers go from thousands to just 300," Mr Hedges said.
"We should do a Little Penguin survey across South Australia's coastline, I suspect we would find that Little Penguin populations may be in decline everywhere."
The Victor Harbor Times can also reveal that Tammy Franks, Member of the Legislative Council and for The Greens Party, has submitted a series of questions to DEW regarding funding for Little Penguin research.
"The department for environment and water (when asked by a parliamentary committee this week) did not express concern for the recent loss of these animals. In fact, when asked about animal deaths as a result of the floods the Little Penguins were not even mentioned."
"This Little Penguin colony is a much-loved part of SA's history but unless we act quickly they may well not have a future."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.