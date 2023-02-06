Members of Taskforce Southern and Water Operations Unit are searching an area of the Myponga Reservoir for the body of Jeff Mundy.
The search began on Monday, February 6, 2023 and the Reservoir is one of several areas that have been suggested as places where Jeff's body may be.
Major Crime Investigation Branch's Detective Superintendent, Des Bray said although the investigation into Jeff death is complex and lengthy it is progressing well.
"Jeff was last seen in the Seaford and Sellicks Beach areas on December 19, 2020. We know at the time he went missing, he was actively being sought by members of the southern suburbs drug community," Detective Superintendent Bray said.
"I'm pleased to report that we have had good cooperation from people in the criminal community, whose information has led us to search this location today".
"Even if we are unsuccessful in locating Jeff's remains, we may locate weapons or other potential evidence to assist in the investigation or at the very least can exclude this location and consider other areas that have been suggested."
"The search of this area could take up to five days to complete. We anticipate area will be quite difficult to search with depths of up to 30 metres near the wall of the weir. Our experienced divers will be meticulous and will ensure every part of the area of interest is searched in its entirety."
Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeff Mundy, or have any information relating to the Taskforce Southern murders, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
There is a reward of up to $200,000 for information leading to conviction of people who killed Jeff or the recovery of his remains.
Task Force Southern commenced in June 2021, to investigate a series of murders and violent crimes that have occurred mostly in the Southern Districts since 2019.
