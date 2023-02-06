The Times
Taskforce Southern and Water Operations Unit searching Myponga Reservoir for body of Jeff Mundy

By Matt Welch
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:13pm
Members of Taskforce Southern and Water Operations Unit are searching an area of the Myponga Reservoir for the body of Jeff Mundy. Picture, File.

Members of Taskforce Southern and Water Operations Unit are searching an area of the Myponga Reservoir for the body of Jeff Mundy.

