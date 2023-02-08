Transport, and the lack of it, has a long and detailed history in Victor Harbor. Since the closure of the Strathalbyn-Victor Harbor train line in 1984, many residents feel the region has suffered unfairly from a lack of political action and practical policy to address its ongoing transport issues.
The Times is delving into some of the challenges that residents face in accessing consistent, affordable transport in Victor Harbor and across the Fleurieu Peninsula.
This article aims to set the scene, including a look at some historical and political factors that have and continue to impact transport services in the region.
A brief history of transport in the Fleurieu
The 1854 construction of the Goolwa to Port Elliot train line was South Australia's first railway venture.
By the late 80s, the train serviced some 60,000 residents annually, but despite high levels of public opposition, the Commonwealth Minister of Transport at the time was recommended to close the line, due to the deteriorating track condition, a long time-consuming route compared with a more direct road journey and declining passenger numbers.
Perhaps at the time, state and federal governments could not have foreseen the flow on consequences of such a decision, nor the ongoing political tumult that would ensue.
Public transport and varying services improved across South Australia, but Victor Harbor and the Fleurieu Peninsula has struggled to keep up.
Today, the two publicly-funded transport services offered in Victor Harbor are the bus service, LinkSA (funded by state government) and the Southern Communities Transport Scheme (SCOTs), which includes Medi Ride (funded by City of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina Council and state government).
The Times previously ran an article on the LinkSA service in Victor Harbor, in which a 2019 survey conducted by Regional Development Australia showed the LinkSA service was underutilised and misunderstood by residents.
RDA conducted a follow-up public transport survey across Victor Harbor and Goolwa, which closed in January 2023.
SCOTs, the alternative volunteer run service offered by council, which includes Medi Ride, has a fee schedule, but unlike LinkSA is a door-to-door service.
Goolwa local, Brian Jackson whose late husband, Warren Huxtable received cancer treatment at Flinders Medical Centre for some months, said that while the fee schedule for SCOTs is not high, it does mount up for pensioners who need to make multiple trips per week for medical appointments.
In comparison, seniors in metropolitan areas travel free on Adelaide Metro services.
"SCOTs and Medi Ride are also difficult and exhausting for sick patients receiving treatment who are in pain and must wait for Medi Ride to return, sometimes for hours," Mr Jackson said.
What is council's position?
In response to the findings above, a Victor Harbor City Council spokesperson confirmed that the Fleurieu Peninsula continued to be a transport disadvantaged area and that greater support and action was required from the state government to increase public transport services.
"Feedback from our community reflects a strong desire for more transport services (including public, private and ride sharing) to provide our residents with greater options," the spokesperson said.
"Reliable and effective public transport is crucial for our region. For many years, the City of Victor Harbor has advocated for more transport options to be introduced on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
"Support and action is required from the state government to increase public transport services."
What role does state government play?
Victor Harbor resident Rob Reynolds explained that people needed to go back to the politics of the area to understand that it is a region which suffers from a vacuum of effective transport policy, chiefly because Victor Harbor is an historically safe Liberal seat.
Member for Finniss David Basham responded to questions from The Times on this matter in late 2022, saying he asked the previous Transport Minister to look into the services provided to Victor Harbor in late 2021 and the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) advised him of the existing LinkSA public transport contracts in the Fleurieu Region.
Since then, the RDA survey conducted has shown the aforementioned underutilisation of LinkSA as a service, as well as the impracticalities of a Dial-A-Ride service that does not align well with Adelaide Metro timetables in connecting areas Aldinga and Seaford Rise.
The problem now, Mr Reynolds said, was that while South Australia was under a Labor Government, Victor Harbor was still a Liberal seat, meaning state funds and projects are less likely to be focused on the area in the same way.
At the same time, DIT has prioritised regional transport services across the state for those seeking healthcare in metropolitan areas through a doubling of the fuel subsidy as part of the Patient Assistance Transport Scheme (PATs).
As of January 1, 2023, those travelling more than 100 kilometres, from regional areas for medical appointments and treatment in Adelaide will have their fuel subsidy doubled from 16c to 32c per kilometre.
Victor Harbor in a transport policy vacuum
The problem is that Victor Harbor is not located more than 100 kilometres from Metropolitan Adelaide, leaving it once more in a policy vacuum.
"DIT and Medicare have doubled the fuel levy for patients to travel to Adelaide, but only those living more than 100 kilometres from metropolitan Adelaide are eligible, which rules out everybody living in the Finniss electorate. Everyone down here is ineligible for the scheme," Mr Reynolds said.
DIT executive director, Hendrika Meyer confirmed the situation to The Times, re-stating that South Coast Transport Scheme (SCOTs) is available for those who are ineligible for PATs.
"To be eligible for the Patient Assistance Transport Scheme, a person is required to travel more than 100 kilometres from their residence to their treatment location or specialist appointment," Ms Meyer said.
"The distance criteria ensures the scheme's eligibility criteria is applied consistently and fairly for all South Australians and is in line with other state jurisdictions."
A spokesperson for the Council of the Aged South Australia (COTA SA) said they would continue to advocate for the PATs eligibility to be broadened.
"In Victor Harbor, [COTA SA] believe it would be reasonable to continue reviewing the eligibility criteria for PATS to ensure that older people living outside metropolitan Adelaide are not unfairly disadvantaged when it comes to accessing transport for health care," the spokesperson said.
"Transport should not be a barrier to any South Australian accessing the health care they need."
