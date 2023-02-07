Its whistle can be heard over the Fleurieu Peninsula with people from near and far coming to appreciate its beauty and prestige.
Now $8.9 million in funding has been delivered to the beloved SteamRanger Heritage Railway and the money will go towards much needed remediation works which has volunteers spirits as high as the steam that bellows from the trains' chimney.
The State Heritage listed tourism attraction provides 70,000 passenger journeys each year, running from Mount Barker to Victor Harbor, and includes the popular Cockle Train.
However, recent engineering reports on the nine SteamRanger bridges recommended works to the Currency Creek, Watson Gap and Hindmarsh River bridges, as well as the Tookayerta Creek and Finniss River bridges.
The $8.45 million for additional repairs to the five bridges was approved as part of the Government's 2022-23 Mid-Year Budget Review.
President of the Australian Railway Historical Society, Peter Charlson, said that SteamRanger is operated by a majority of volunteers and with all revenue from their services going directly into the maintenance of rolling stock and track.
"The aging bridge infrastructure on our track, with some dating back to the late 19th century has become a major challenge for us, and we are glad and very grateful to receive this support from the government," Mr Charlson said.
"Our mission is to preserve the history of railways in South Australia and deliver an exciting experience to our passengers as they traverse the amazing countryside of our track, from the southern tip of the Mount Lofty Ranges, to the beautiful coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula."
Vice President of the Australian Railway Historical Society, Andrew McDonough said that the almost nine million in funding means that the volunteers can press ahead with enthusiasm and let off a little steam.
"Now our volunteers can focus on restoration works," Mr McDonough said.
"This money has really lifted the spirits of everyone involved. We have a minimum of 200 volunteers and around six paid workers. Three are part time and three are full time. The drivers aren't paid, so this is a total labor of love and has really lifted our spirits.
"It takes away that doubt in the minds of these volunteers and lets them know that their efforts are worth it for the future.
"Many of the volunteers are from the Fleurieu region and we buy locally. We're putting money back into our beloved region."
The works will be completed over the next two years and will be managed by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.
The Department for Environment and Water have also provided $450,000 for urgent short-term remediation works on the Currency Creek and Watson Gap bridges, which is due to be completed by June.
Member for Kavel, Dan Cregan said that the SteamRanger railway is an intrinsic part of the Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula communities, attracting tourists to the region and providing a great visitor experience.
"This investment will ensure future generations of South Australians can appreciate and experience a steam railway journey through some of our state's most beautiful scenery," Mr Cregan said.
"I'm pleased that after years of lobbying alongside the volunteers, that these important upgrades will now go ahead."
The railway sits on Crown land and is operated under licence by The Australian Railway Historical Society South Australia Incorporated.
SteamRanger is run by a dedicated team of volunteers that maintain the trains and passenger services. It has contributed $18.5 million of economic activity to the regional economy over a five year period.
South Australian deputy Mayor, Susan Close said that she is pleased to support SteamRanger and its volunteers and she commend Dan Cregan for his "determined advocacy for the project over a long period."
"The SteamRanger railway is an important part of the region's identity, and this funding is vital to ensure it can be enjoyed by future generations," Ms Close said.
