Lachlan McEwen is many things to many people, perhaps most notably, the bold and creative building designer behind the brand new Yankalilla Library.
To us at The Times, Lachie is the warm, erudite and knowledgeable building designer who started his own company - Harmonic Design - in 2019, from the studio space at his beautiful Japandi (Japanese/Scadanavian) inspired home in Normanville.
Born in 1979, the son of a languages teacher and a journalist, Lachie had a family that fostered his creativity and love of technology and design from a young age.
"I loved black and white photography, I picked up dad's old film camera and I think my parents thought I was heading for a career in photography. I was also a bit of a computer geek, I loved playing around on Photoshop and all the different design software that was coming out," Lachie said.
Lachie was raised in Mount Pleasant, but his family would holiday in Myponga annually - some of his earliest and most treasured memories are of the Fleurieu coastline.
"To this day, it is still my favourite landscape in South Australia, I love the way the hills meet the sea," he said.
It is this landscape in particular from which Lachie draws much of his design inspiration.
"I love the Australiana style, some of the rural homesteads in the region, even the shearing sheds in the hills and their use of galvanised iron are so interesting to me," he said.
"This aspect has come to define my style a lot. I enjoy the twist of a modern urban style transposed within a regional landscape and often it's the juxtaposition of different forms interacting with one another that makes each composition sing."
Lachie moved to Melbourne when he was 21 to study Building Design at RMIT University.
"Adelaide has come a lot further since I studied, but at the turn of the millennium, Melbourne really was the centre of design culture in Australia," he said.
He studied for two years, learning the ins and outs of design, including hand-drafting on drafting boards. This skill remains relevant in his ongoing practice.
"I am heavily weighted towards technology in my work and it is amazing, it makes so much possible, but I still conceive of design ideas with paper and pencil," he said.
For the next 16 years, Lachie worked in Melbourne, inspired by the aforementioned juxtaposition between Australia's architecture royalty - names like Nonda Katsalidis and Glenn Murcutt, prize-winning architects who sit at either end of the classic-modern spectrum.
"I worked for a range of large and small architecture firms, but by far the job I enjoyed most was my last job in Melbourne with Ashton Raggatt McDougal (ARM)," he said.
"ARM has a really interesting culture and approach to design, they put meaning into their designs, weaving stories and conceptual ideas in a very literal way," he said.
Locally in Victor Harbor, ARM have been engaged to undertake Victor Harbor's 'Arts & Culture Centre'.
"Harmonic Design is yet to be tasked with a design or project that allows me to fully apply everything I learned with ARM, but running a business is something I've always wanted to do," Lachie said.
In 2019, Lachie returned to South Australia.
"2019 was a big year, I married my wife Sara, built the house in Normanville and started Harmonic Design," he said.
The Scandi style that Lachie has utilised in the design of his Normanville home is distinctly juxtaposed with a light and airy interior, it aims to celebrate its coastal situation, with a beach house format that's focused on views outward.
natural sunlight and heat the home passively in winter,
"Our home has big windows to let in the natural sunlight and heat the home passively in winter, big windows facing the sea and a roof overhang which helps to keep the internal climate cool in summer," Lachie said.
Of running his own business, Lachie said he is lucky to have had the experiences he's been afforded that have shaped his design and business approach.
"I was always motivated to work for myself, I love the creative autonomy and empowerment it gives me - thankfully, I've occupied two homes that I've designed already, which allowed me to learn important lessons in preparation for designing for other people."
Harmonic Design currently has several projects in the pipeline, including a hotel in Port Elliot, which Lachie is excited to see come to fruition.
His daughter, Rheia, is growing up quickly and while he juggles work and family life, Lachie said he is grateful for the peace and calm of the ocean waves and the coastal aspect that their Fleurieu lifestyle affords.
"I think we'll stay in the Fleurieu for a while yet," Lachie said.
