In October 2022, the National Trust Museum hosted its first After Dark Series, a one-hour tour through the different rooms of the museum and the rich history associated with each.
"The museum's committee was looking at ways to lift the profile of the museum, especially with young people in the area," National Trust Museum volunteer Deb Bridge said.
"We realised a lot of people were probably walking straight past the museum and had no idea about its history... or that it houses the first public toilet in Victor Harbor!"
The After Dark Series utilises role-play, with eight volunteer guides dressed in costume, giving people an immersive experience of the museum and its various galleries.
"We have a volunteer in each room of the Old Custom House, they share anecdotes and bring the stories of the various rooms to life."
The event finishes with a supper on the verandah, giving people the opportunity to discuss what they learned or to talk about parts of Victor Harbor history they were not previously aware of.
Since the first After Dark Series event was hosted with the Probus Group of Granite Island, it has grown in popularity.
Ms Bridge said bookings are available now for two weekday sessions in February, March, and April of 2023.
To make a booking or make other enquiries about the event, please contact Deb Bridge, email: bridgeonbanks@gmail.com or admin@victorharbornattrust.org.au
