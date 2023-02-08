The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Vinyl outsells CDs for the first time ever

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
February 8 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victor Beats owner, Steve Payne said the vinyl comeback has been an excellent thing for vinyl stores. Picture, Matt Welch.

Once banished to the back of your parents cupboard to gather dust and spend the rest of its natural life in darkness, a comeback tour is now in effect for the classic vinyl and for the first time ever it has outsold its predecessor the CD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.