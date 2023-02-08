Once banished to the back of your parents cupboard to gather dust and spend the rest of its natural life in darkness, a comeback tour is now in effect for the classic vinyl and for the first time ever it has outsold its predecessor the CD.
With the invention of the CD in the 1980s many thought this was the death of the big, black flat CD, but collectors young and old are embracing the vintage format and taking a trip down memory lane.
According to Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), vinyl album sales in Australia made up the biggest segment of physical music sales in 2021, at $29.7 million, compared with $24.9 million for CD albums.
Victor Beats owner, Steve Payne said that it's a mix of older people, but mostly younger people heading into his Ocean Street store to pick up their new favourite artists in all their vinyl glory.
"I began my first vinyl shop in 1982 called Veranda Music in Adelaide which I owned for five years," Steve said.
"It was records and tapes. The good old days where it was all very simple. I sold it off to a good mate George. The store lasted another 25 years, but when the download era began, and CD sales declined he shut up shop.
"Record companies were also jumping into bed with the big retailers and that didn't help at all. It's been an up and down life in the vinyl store business and the reason I've survived is due to this vinyl comeback.
"I would never have foretold that one day after all these technological advancements within the music business that in this day and age I'd be pumping a lot of money back into vinyl, but that's why I'm here chatting with The Times right now.
"My way of things is that I understand what a lot of people enjoy. I'm on the floor here and stock bands and genres that a lot of the bigger retailers probably haven't even heard of.
"I have that certain knowledge and I'll stick my neck out for the customers, so they can enjoy that music. There's no safety net and you need to know what people like.
"I'm more likely to sell Harry Styles or Taylor Swift vinyl these days."
Taylor Swift's newest album 'Midnights' has been a major player in these soring vinyl sales and has broken international sales records.
According to Guinness, Midnights is the USA's fastest-selling vinyl album since sales tracking began in 1991.
575,000 copies of the album were sold in its first week, along with 395,000 CDs and 10,000 cassettes.
In late 2022, ARIA revealed that Midnights had the biggest first week of vinyl sales ever in Australia, with more than 10,000 copies sold.
Steve said that he believed people were spending more money for things they can enjoy at home due to the rising costs of a night out on the town.
"The bare basics. Food is enough of a spend when people get paid these days," Steve said.
"But, I'm always open for business and I'm ready to sell and willing to help customers find that niche record they may be after that they can't find at the major traders."
Victor Beats is located at Shop 1 8 Ocean Street, Victor Harbor. Steve has the store open seven days from 9am to 5pm. You can follow Victor Beats on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/victorharbor2017
