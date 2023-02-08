Agribusiness on the Fleurieu Advertising Feature

The team at ShedEx Fleurieu are the experts when it comes to your shed. Picture supplied.

Are you thinking of building a shed but don't know where to start? Look no further than ShedEx Fleurieu. As a licensed, experienced and insured builder, they have been constructing quality sheds since 2005.

The team at ShedEx understand that the development approval process can be both complex and time-consuming, so they will manage every aspect for you, from design, permits, approvals, concrete floors and construction.

ShedEx will work with you to ensure that your project is custom designed according to your needs, and will consider design features such as personal access doors, roller doors, windows, skylights, wings, eaves, roof style and pitch to ensure that your design encloses the right amount of space for the job you want it to do.



Practicality is an important consideration when it comes to building a shed, but they also make sure it looks attractive too.

They are dedicated to delivering quality products with outstanding customer service. Their mission is simple: provide superior outdoor structures while making it easy for their customers. Let them take care of all the hard work so you can enjoy your new shed stress-free.

"We are proud to offer our customers the best possible experience when they build with us. Our goal is to provide them with quality sheds made from top-notch materials along with unbeatable customer service," owner, Michael Schubert said.

Custom sheds made with BlueScope COLORBOND™ steel are a brilliant investment, both for function and resale value. However, many property owners find themselves caught out, as the warranty states that you must pour the concrete slab first. Some shed installers fail to adhere to this, leaving the owner with a void warranty.

"Some builders may overlook this so they can offer a cheaper quote, however, the true cost will be evident when the bottom of your shed starts to rust and the BlueScope steel warranty is voided," Michael said.

"We pour the concrete floor first, just like a house, so your custom shed will stand the test of time."