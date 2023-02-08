With an important message to swimmers and a 50 year drought breaking accomplishment, there's a lot going on at Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.
With swimmers coming from near and far to enjoy the beautiful waters of the Fleurieu, Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club patrollers want people to be aware of flash rips that can quickly make a calm situation a scary one.
President of Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club, Genny Heartfield said it's important to always listen to the patrolling members of the surf life saving club and there are a lot of benefits of becoming a member yourself.
"Over Summer we had several rescues and the water out the front of Chiton has been experiencing flash rips," Ms Heartfield said.
"The number of rescues was 11 and we want to really push the message to visitors and community members to always swim between the flags and listen to the lifeguards on the beach.
"We have relocated our swimming areas several times which has been towards the rocks, Victor Harbor way.
"We're encouraging anyone who wants to get their Bronze Medallion and become a patrolling member, we're always looking for new members.
"We take them through a fitness regime, and you'll be able to run and swim 200 metres. You'll get to use all the surfboards, bodyboards and rescue boards. We'll also make sure you get a free lunch and a non-alcoholic drink while sitting on the beach.
"We try to reward our members for their patrolling efforts. We'll also be increasing our members' nights. More dinners, BBQs and accommodation. We have a 34 person bunk house and if you're a contributing member, you can stay in the bunkhouse for free. It's like a little beach front holiday!"
Whilst helping ensure the community and visitors safety, after 50 years members from the Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club will represent South Australia in NSW and the club is excited about this accomplishment.
"It's really exciting for us that we've won the right to represent the state," Ms Heartfield said.
"We'll fly to NSW on Thursday, February 9 and compete in the Australia Surf Rowers League (ASRL). They'll compete on Friday as the state representation and then Chiton on Saturday.
"I'm incredibly proud of them. This is the first time since 1973 where we've had an individual from Chiton represent the state.
"Secondly, my son is one of the rowers, Chief Instructor, Lucas Schroeder. So it's a very exciting time for the club."
The Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club Championships will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10am and will be held out the front of the club. Everyone is encouraged to come watch.
"There will be prize money, and the other big news is that our under 23 rowers will represent South Australia in Bulli NSW this weekend," Ms Heartfield said.
For more information about how to become a member of Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club please email: chitonrocks@gmail.com.
