Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club set to represent the state in NSW

By Matt Welch
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:44am
Samuel Jackson, Sweep Darren (Hocko) Hocking, Noah O'Callaghan, Lucas Schroeder, Finn O'Callaghan all ready to represent Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club this weekend in NSW. Picture, Supplied.

With an important message to swimmers and a 50 year drought breaking accomplishment, there's a lot going on at Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.

