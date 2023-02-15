Menila Moineaux was named after a Princess from an ancient Indian text and when you meet her, it becomes clear why.
She is sweet and ethereal, but has an unparalleled courage of conviction, which has emboldened her and become the cornerstone of her work as an artistic director in opera.
Menila is 27-years-old, she has freshly returned from a five-month Masters intensive in opera directing in Verona, Italy and is spending some much-needed downtime with her mother, Minjayati - a naturopath and wellbeing coach based in Victor Harbor.
"It has been so lovely to be home, it's a very intense world out there, at times a little overwhelming, so I'm grateful to have some downtime," Menila said.
In Verona, she undertook 10-hour-day classes, learning from the very best in opera directing, including Lorenzo Mariani - a world-famous artistic director.
"I had to learn Italian!" Menila said.
Menila is passionate about making opera available to all - after graduating from Musicology and Singing at the Sydney Conservatorium in 2017, she saw firsthand how elitist and exclusive an artform opera had become in Australia.
"Even to attend an opera is expensive and the whole world of opera in Australia seems reserved for the wealthy upper middle class," she said.
"The opera scene in Italy is so different to Australia, every small town we visited and stayed in had it's own opera theatre, even if it was just a town hall, no one is excluded."
Menila and her mother moved to Victor Harbor when she was 12-years-old.
"Mum homeschooled me, which I loved - it allowed me to explore a lot of the things I was interested in, without the structure of a traditional classroom," she said.
From an early age, Menila was drawn to theatre, performance and music.
She plays multiple instruments, including the harp, viola and violin, but said opera is her first love.
She took singing lessons a little later on with the late Jeannie Kelso and afterwards, Cheryl Pickering, two celebrated South Australian opera singers.
"I saw my first opera when I was 10-years-old and thought, 'I want to do that'," she said.
"Opera is such a wonderful combination of performing arts and visual design, it's an immediate, immersive experience that has a unique ability to speak to the injustices within a society."
It was this very element of opera that led Menila to start her own opera company - The Cooperative, in 2019 - which gives singers from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to partake in opera.
All proceeds from The Cooperative are donated to charities that address themes within its performances.
"Opera needs to interact with the world around it, it should be enjoyed by everyone, it should be relevant!" Menila said.
The Cooperative had its first show in 2020, before COVID-19 struck.
Despite the challenges, it was the 2021 Federal Election that became a catalyst for Menila to place greater emphasis on her love of directing and to push ahead in challenging injustice through the medium of opera.
"There were so many social justice issues at the time that I remember - the Plebiscite, First Nations issues, climate change, I really wanted to use opera to address them," she said.
"I'd always wanted to direct, but I think I had to battle my doubts in my own abilities and to build my credibility as well, it's not easy being a woman in the world of directing."
While Menila said she was still learning all the time, it has been enormously useful for her to have a background in musicology, to understand what singers feel mentally and emotionally while on stage.
Menila flies back to Europe at the end of this week and will be based there for the foreseeable future, but she has been incredibly grateful for the peace and quiet in Victor Harbor and some quality time spent with her mother and their many pets.
