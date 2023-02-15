The Times
Menila is an opera director who believes opera is a tool to challenge injustice

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
February 16 2023 - 8:00am
Menila Moineaux is based in Verona, Italy but was raised in Victor Harbor, she is the artistic director for Sydney-based inclusive opera company, The Cooperative. Photo supplied

Menila Moineaux was named after a Princess from an ancient Indian text and when you meet her, it becomes clear why.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

