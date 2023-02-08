$1.25m eSafety program for primary aged students comes to Victor Harbor

Primary age students in Victor Harbor are set to benefit from a new $1.25 million Optus Digital Thumbprint Program, which provides digital education focused on online privacy, safety, cyberbullying and respectful online relationships.
The program targets years three, four, five and six, with a focus on kids staying safe when on games and apps and when communicating with other online users.
Rollout of the program coincides with the 20th annual Safer Internet Day held on February 7, during which Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, encouraged all Australians to connect safely and with purpose, reflect before they act, and protect themselves and others by taking action online.
"We can all contribute to a safer, more respectful online world by supporting each other online, standing up to bullies, and reporting abuse to the platform and then to eSafety.gov.au," Commissioner Inman Grant said.
The expansion of the Optus Digital Thumbprint is in its tenth year, it was one of the first national programs of its kind and has since provided free workshops and supported over half a million primary and secondary students across the country.
The program includes a variety of resources for parents, teachers, and trusted adults to facilitate conversations with kids and helps to build knowledge around digital safety and wellbeing with kids at an age where most start to have a greater online presence.
To find out more about the Optus Digital Thumbprint program and how to access the free classroom portal or a workshop facilitator, visit https://www.digitalthumbprint.com.au/.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
