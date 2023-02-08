The Times
Digital education pack focuses on online privacy, safety and cyberbullying

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
February 8 2023
$1.25m eSafety program for primary aged students comes to Victor Harbor

Primary age students in Victor Harbor are set to benefit from a new $1.25 million Optus Digital Thumbprint Program, which provides digital education focused on online privacy, safety, cyberbullying and respectful online relationships.

