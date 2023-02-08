The Times

Property of the Week | Cellar door and vineyard | Sellicks Hill

VH
By Vanessa Hayden
Updated February 9 2023 - 11:20am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property of the Week | Cellar door and vineyard
  • 3737 Main South Road, Sellicks Hill
  • Price: Expressions of interest
  • Inspect: By appointment
  • Agency: Southgate Real Estate
  • Agent: Mike Cross
  • Contact: 0438 323 933

Here is the chance to own and operate your own vineyard and cellar door. This is a prime parcel of 10.08 ha (approx 24.9 acres) currently operating as cellar door and with a history of producing quality fruit for premium wines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VH

Vanessa Hayden

Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.