Property of the Week | Cellar door and vineyard

Here is the chance to own and operate your own vineyard and cellar door. This is a prime parcel of 10.08 ha (approx 24.9 acres) currently operating as cellar door and with a history of producing quality fruit for premium wines.
It is planted to predominantly shiraz with a small portion of grenache.
Features Include:
This property is located in the renowned McLaren Vale Wine region and offers frontage to high volumes of traffic on Main South Road.
It is a short distance to Victory Hotel and ideally and on the gateway to the Fleurieu Peninsula and its attractions.
If you are looking for a tree/sea change this property will appeal as it offers breath-taking views from the pristine coastline to surrounding hills and countryside.
In a "blue-ribbon" location further development could include building a home (subject to council approval).
