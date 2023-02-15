The Times
What's on

What's On in Victor Harbor

February 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image - Shutterstock
Image - Shutterstock

MAKE AND MINGLE

Make and Mingle - Adult Maker Space

Thursday February 16, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.