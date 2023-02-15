Thursday February 16, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
Friday, February 17, 9.45-10.15am, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
Saturday, February 18, 9am-1pm, Old Show Hall, 7 Main Rd, Willunga. Check out the Fleurieu Peninsula collective of artisans' contemporary handmade wares, curated and on show the second Saturday of each month.
Saturday, February 18, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
Saturday, February 18, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au
Saturday, February 18, St. Andrews Uniting Church Hall, 10 Alfred Place, Strathalbyn, 2pm-5pm. Cafe-style community event with short performances across a variety of genres. Sit back and enjoy an afternoon showcasing some wonderful local and regional talent. Afternoon tea included. Bookings at trybooking.com/CEVAX or The Book Keeper, South Terrace, Strathalbyn or phone 0438 847 329.
Saturday, February 18, 2pm-3.30pm, Centenary Hall, 12 Cadell St, Goolwa. Kids can enjoy a fun afternoon with DJ PJ and MC Slumber to entertain them with music, dancing, games, prizes and more. Wear your favourite pyjamas and receive a snack and iceblock on arrival. For ages 5-12, $5 ticket, guardians must stay but will play for free. Tickets at trybooking.com
Sunday, February 19, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Sunday, February 19, 9am-11am. Various locations - contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if interested in being involved in caring for the biodiversity by weeding and propagation.
Sunday, February 19, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market
Thursday, February 23, Yankalilla Showground supper room, from 10am. Go along and enjoy a chat, meet people, transport can be arranged if required. Gold coin donation. Bookings essential for catering. Phone 8558 0240 or email cooee@visitfleurieucoast.com.au Event may be cancelled if not enough numbers.
Saturday, February 25, 7pm-11pm, Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Place, Middleton. Doors open 6.30pm. Cabaret-style dance featuring two bands with music from 50s, 60s and more. BYO supper and drinks. Book a table so you don't miss out. For tickets at a cost of $10 visit trybooking.com.
Tuesday February 28, 2pm-3.30pm, Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Learn about preparing a Will, Advanced Care Directive and Power of Attorney. Learn why these documents are important to protect you and your loved ones, what happens if they are not in place and how to go about organising these documents.
