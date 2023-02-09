The Times
Community

The Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network have received federal funding to run new, inclusive activities across the Fleurieu

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer, Marilyn and Jill have all worked hard to make the inclusive book club accessible to people with visual impairment across Victor Harbor. Photo by Matt Welch

A range of new inclusive activities for people over 50 are being rolled out across the Fleurieu Peninsula, thanks to the federally-funded Senior's Connected Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.