A range of new inclusive activities for people over 50 are being rolled out across the Fleurieu Peninsula, thanks to the federally-funded Senior's Connected Program.
On January 21, the Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network (FNN) will host the first inclusive book club for the year, funded under the program, at the community room at the Victor Harbor Library.
The inclusive book club has been running since late 2022 and coordinator and FNN member, Jill Mitchell said the club was desperately needed at the time.
"Many of the book clubs across the Fleurieu were at their limit in numbers and there wasn't/isn't much available for people who live with vision impairment," Ms Mitchell said.
"Visual impairment is isolating for people, it's difficult for them to read and to get involved with social activities, so the inclusive book club is aiming to address some of these challenges."
The book club aims to be accessible for all, regardless of how each individual accesses and enjoys books. Books with large print, eprint, eAudio or CD format are welcome at the club, as well as books with large print text.
The inclusive bookclub is federally-funded, a part of the Senior's Connected Program, which aims to get people 50 years and older, who are isolated, participating in activities.
"We are also in the process of starting a slow walking group to Victor Harbor, which allows people with mobility issues to participate," Ms Mitchell said.
"The first book the club will be reading in February is The Thursday Murder Club, the first book by Richard Osman, its a book based in a retirement village, where oldies get to solve cold cases - so we thought that might be a bit of a laugh!"
Participants may be asked to bring a book that they can recommend to the group.
The inclusive book club will meet every third Tuesday of the month, from 10am - 11am.
Book club sessions will be run by Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network at the Victor Harbor Library (1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor). For more details, please contact Jill Mitchell at jmitchell@cotasa.org.au.
