After two years of consultation, budgeting and proposals, The Port Elliot Community Garden is well on its way to becoming a community hub.
Treasurer and one of the founding members of the garden, Ian Nuberg said the community of Port Elliot and Alexandrina Council have been overwhelmingly supportive throughout the process.
"I think the message from people throughout the region is that people have their own gardens, but they really wanted the sense of community that a project like this brings," Mr Nuberg said.
With nine of 10 garden beds constructed, a water metre added, the ground levelled ready for a concrete slab and shed to be constructed and a team of 17 regular helpers, Mr Nuberg said things are happening quickly.
"We are very much in the building phase, council has seen the community investment and has also been part of the infrastructure process, along with the volunteers as well, so we hope it is a community asset for many years to come," he said.
The Port Elliot Community Garden, a subsidiary of the Port Elliot and Foreshore Improvement Association, is one of five community gardens across the Fleurieu Peninsula. It is located on a 2000 hectare site, behind the SES building on what used to be the old drive-in cinema.
"There have been vehicles driving over the land for many years, so the soil itself is quite compacted, we've had to work a lot of organic matter into the soil to loosen it up and make it good for planting," Mr Nuberg said.
The garden was made possible through the assistance of $40,000 worth of grants from Alexandrina Council, state government, SA Water, Rotary Club of Encounter Bay, Open Gardens SA and The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree-Planting Grant, as well as equipment and payment in kind donations from members of the public.
The original idea for the garden was Mr Nuberg's and he started the committee back in 2020, just before Covid. He admits he's not the most organised person though, so he handed over the reins to Chairperson, Elizabeth Gangurly.
"Elizabeth has been very central to making the garden successful, local councils and the public have been so supportive as well, it's been so good to watch it all come together, even if it has taken two years, I hear this is pretty standard for community gardens," Mr Nuberg said.
The group have taken a sustainable approach to the garden's construction, which includes 12 wicking garden beds that are much more water efficient and a no-dig area, which will help to rejuvenate compacted soil.
"We have about 30 metres of pumpkin vine, an orchard area, the centre of the garden will contact a citrus area and circular herb garden, we are also looking at designs for a natural windbreak, to protect the plants."
The garden sits on land which is on lease from the council for five years.
"At the end of this five years, the council will review whether the garden has met its objectives, we really hope that the lease is extended, we don't plan on leaving and we think it's a great initiative," Mr Nuberg said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.