The Port Elliot Community Garden, two years in the making, has building well underway

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated February 9 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:50pm
Betty Gregory, Mark Rudinger, Kate Campbell, Ian Nuberg, Helen Conley are all regular volunteers at the Port Elliot Community Gardens. Photo by Matt Welch

After two years of consultation, budgeting and proposals, The Port Elliot Community Garden is well on its way to becoming a community hub.

