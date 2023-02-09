The Times

Experts say people must be aware of financial risks of becoming a home loan guarantor

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
February 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Want to be a home loan guarantor for your children? Here's what you need to know

Rising interest rates and high property prices are making first-home buyers more likely to ask their parents to go guarantor on a home loan, but experts say people must be aware of the large financial risks involved, especially as they get older.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.