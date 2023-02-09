Want to be a home loan guarantor for your children? Here's what you need to know

Rising interest rates and high property prices are making first-home buyers more likely to ask their parents to go guarantor on a home loan, but experts say people must be aware of the large financial risks involved, especially as they get older.
A 2021 report conducted by the BCCC said about $500 billion of credit was being supported by guarantees nationally and that this number was likely to climb as interest rates and deposit prices for home loans soar.
Chief Executive of the Banking Code Compliance Committee (BCCC), Prue Monument, said ensuring you are clear about what you are signing up for, in agreeing to guarantee a loan, is essential.
"It's important that people don't feel pressured into going guarantor. In the worst cases, this can amount to financial exploitation, or what's known as elder financial abuse," Ms Monument said.
Miranda Starke, Acting Chief Executive Officer, COTA SA said financial abuse is one of the most prevalent forms of elder abuse, and this can include family members putting pressure on older relatives to guarantee loans.
"While we know that the majority of older people who become guarantors for loans do so willingly because they want to support their friends and family, we would encourage anyone who believes they, or an older person they know, have experienced financial abuse of this nature to contact the Adult Safeguarding Unit for advice and further action," Ms Starke said.
What is a home loan guarantor?
If you guarantee a loan for a family member or friend, you're known as the guarantor. You are responsible for paying back the entire loan if the borrower can't. A guarantor is required when a financial institution deems the borrower too high a risk to lend to on their own, or the borrower is unable to meet the full required deposit for the home loan in the first instance.
What risks should guarantors be aware of?
According to moneysmart.gov, people considering becoming a guarantor should be aware of the following risks:
They may have to pay back the entire debt
If the borrower can't make the loan repayments, you will have to pay back the entire loan amount plus interest. If you can't make the repayments, the lender could repossess your home or car if it was used as security for the loan.
It could stop them getting a loan
If you apply for a loan in the future, you'll have to tell your lender if you're guarantor on any other loans. They might decide not to lend to you, even if the loan that you guaranteed is being repaid.
They could get a bad credit report
If either you or the borrower can't pay back the guaranteed loan, it's listed as a default on your credit report. This makes it harder for you to borrow in the future.
It could damage their relationship
If you're a guarantor for a friend or family member who can't pay back the loan, it could affect your relationship.
If you don't feel comfortable guaranteeing a loan, there may be other ways to help. For example, you might be able to contribute some money towards a house deposit.
If you are being pressured to go guarantor on a loan, this may be a sign of financial abuse. You can get support.
BCCC recommends the following for anyone who is considering going guarantor:
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.