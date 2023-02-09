Port Elliot Jetty closed after storm damage, amid coastal climate change survey

A storm across the Fleurieu Peninsula on Friday, February 3 which brought 10 mm rain to the region, has caused damage to the Port Elliot Jetty and resulted in its closure.
A spokesperson for Alexandrina Council said the jetty has been temporarily closed to manage public safety, but the council was unable to provide a timeline for when the jetty might open again.
"The bottom timber step has been damaged and possible damage sighted to the decking near the steps. Council is working with contractors to complete an inspection, engineering assessment and repairs. Council is seeking solutions for repairs without delay and will reopen the jetty as soon as practicable. The safety of the public is our priority."
Secretary of the Port Elliot Town and Foreshore Improvement Association, Geoff Mudge said it appears the stairs on the south side of the jetty lost a bolt during the high tide, which resulted in the stairs not being tethered to the foundations.
"No one can use the jetty now, its one of the most popular places on the beach for kids in summer," Mr Mudge said.
Any reconstruction of the jetty will likely factor in the results of a $112,500 Coastal Adaptation Study currently underway by Alexandrina Council regarding the effect of break water on Horseshoe Bay.
"The waves never used to come over the break on a rough day, now they do," Mr Mudge said.
The study will include data collection, monitoring and modelling to better understand the existing processes at play and to understand how Horseshoe Bay will respond to sea level rises over time.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
