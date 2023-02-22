Ever since the arrival of Uber to Australia in 2012, the popular ride-share platform which is an alternative to taxis, it has been a hot topic of conversation, particularly in regional areas such as Victor Harbor, that are transport disadvantaged.
Across the Fleurieu, there is groundswell support for an alternative transport service, like Uber, with taxi services struggling to meet demand across the region.
Both transport services are fraught with challenges when it comes to sourcing drivers in the Fleurieu, and it is important to remember that taxis and Uber are commercial enterprises - they are there to make money, in exchange for a service.
Why are there so few taxis in Victor Harbor?
Simon Clinton, general manager for Des' Group in greater Adelaide, said taxi driver recruitment was the major issue, because the labour-force simply does not exist in Victor Harbor to meet demand.
"We have 15 vehicles available in Victor Harbor right now, I need 10 drivers tomorrow, but we simply can't find the drivers... we have 13 drivers to cover the entire area 24/7," Mr Clinton said.
The Taxi Council of South Australian launched a $30,000 campaign across commercial radio last year to attract drivers, particularly in regional areas, but the problem was ongoing.
Mr Clinton said that in a town such as Victor Harbor, the demographic made it difficult to find workers.
"The median age is 65+, Victor Harbor is not in the employment market," he said.
Mr Clinton explained there was a lot of red tape and legislation that prevented people looking for work to be employed as taxi drivers quickly, because driver accreditation takes 6-14 weeks.
"I have 35 applicants on my desk, but by the time they receive accreditation, they've often moved onto other work because they need the income," Mr Clinton said.
To add to this, the taxi industry was arguably not a lucrative one for drivers - all taxi drivers are paid on commission, the average take home salary is $55,000 annually, if a driver is prepared to work late and start early.
So, what is the Uber alternative?
The Uber ride-share model is in increasing demand in regional areas, as population numbers grow and fuel prices soar.
In December 2018, due to popular demand, Uber launched its app in 15 regional cities across Australia, but this did not include South Australia, simply because the demand was not yet high enough in the state's regions.
A spokesperson for Uber responded to The Times' request for comment on the matter with the following.
"Uber continuously monitors and responds to demand in regional areas... We know access to transport is an important factor in social mobility.
"Where there are limited alternatives to driving a private car, people who can't drive because of disability, age, or the cost of owning a vehicle, can miss out on the benefits of travel. Ridesharing can go a long way to solving these issues for regional cities... We'll be sure to let you know when the service is active in Victor Harbor."
While the monitoring process that Uber uses to scope demand in regional areas is not known, the Uber app is available in all parts of South Australia for driver-partners to sign up and take rides in their community, even if the app is not yet launched in that area.
This implies that the number of drivers signing up to be driver-partners or the number of ride requests on the Uber platform, is one way that the company monitors demand for the service.
Either way, Victor Harbor remains without an Uber service.
So, which is it? Taxi or Uber?
Uber, while formerly accredited under the Passenger Transport Act 1984, has a somewhat chequered history in Australia, which some say has a direct impact on the public, particularly the elderly, viewing Uber as a viable and trustworthy alternative to taxis.
Rob Reynolds, a Victor Harbor resident who has featured in a few of The Times' articles on transport, said he could understand why some people think Uber was an answer, but people do not have all the assurances.
Uber engaged in a public standoff with the state government after it entered the SA market in late 2014, continuing to operate its app-based rideshare service without legal accreditation up until March 2017, when the government announced it had reached agreement to accredit the platform.
In addition, Uber agreed to pay a fine of $23m to the Australian Consumer Competition Commission, after admitting it had engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations to consumers in its app and on its website.
Under the Act, Uber driver-partners must meet all eligibility and background check requirements as stipulated under driver and vehicle operator accreditations, including a full and current South Australian Driver's Licence, a Working with Children Check and a National Criminal History Check.
However, there is one major difference that makes it difficult for taxi companies to compete.
Remember Mr Clinton's comment about taxi driver training courses? Well, as stipulated on the driver accreditation information site, only taxi drivers are subject to this training, meaning Uber drivers can gain employment much faster than taxi drivers can, meaning if Uber did decide to launch its app in Victor Harbor, the region may well have an alternative transport service.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.