Jason O'Malley, of Encounter Bay, captured a different view of the old and new causeways.
Jason O'Malley, of Encounter Bay, is the winner of this week's The Times Harbor Views Photographic Competition.
His picture gives people a different view as he paddled between the new and old causeways. Jason will receive a $50 gift card.
Entries for the competition have closed with the final weekly winner announced in our next issue.
Also in our February 23 issue we will chose the overall winner, who will receive a $250 gift card courtesy of The Times.
For full terms and conditions visit victorharbortimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.