Fleurieu Peninsula councillors caught up in election procedural breakdowns

With the 2022 November local council elections very much in the rear-view mirror, a procedural breakdown problem is racing up quickly for three Fleurieu Peninsula councils.
Regional councils and communities have been plunged into chaos and confusion with up to 46 elected members possibly losing their positions over a procedural breakdown in the November elections, which also includes City of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina Council and the District of Yankalilla Council.
New councils elected in November may now face the uncertainty of their viability and ability to continue in office as four mayors and 46 councillors face the uncertainty of their position.
Newly elected City of Victor Harbor councillor, Michael Quinton is one of the councillors caught up in the procedural breakdown problem, but still has a strong desire to hold his position.
"Regretfully, we advise that Michael Quinton is one of 45 Council Members across South Australia to be affected by the Electoral Commission of South Australia's (ECSA) recent announcement," a spokesperson for the City of Victor Harbor said.
"As stated by the Local Government Minister and ECSA yesterday evening, a number of South Australian Council Members have not lodged their disclosure returns on time for the 2022 Local Government Elections.
"Under legislation, Council Members are required to lodge two disclosure returns. If these returns are not submitted within the designated timeframe, legislation requires that they must vacate their position on council.
"The City of Victor Harbor is extremely disappointed that this has occurred.
"Council Members who have been affected can now make an application to the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) to seek reinstatement, following which a determination will be made.
"Michael Quinton has expressed a strong desire to continue serving the Victor Harbor community. He will appeal to SACAT to have his position as a Council Member reinstated.
"We sincerely hope this process is successful and can be resolved as soon as possible."
The District of Yankalilla Council has had one councillor affected also.
"This person is now deemed a member of the public until a SACAT review, so they will be unable to comment as a Councillor," a spokesperson said.
Alexandrina Council have been asked for comment, but have not responded by Monday, February 13 4:07 pm.
Alexandrina Council are always welcome to share their opinion and we will update as soon as they respond.
