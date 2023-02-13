The Times

BOWLS: Goolwa Black, McLaren Vale fight for top spot

February 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Goolwa Black and McLaren Vale continue to top the ladder with 11 wins each in division one of the Great Southern bowls competition.

