BOWLS: Goolwa Black, McLaren Vale fight for top spot

Goolwa Black and McLaren Vale continue to top the ladder with 11 wins each in division one of the Great Southern bowls competition.
It was a close win over Encounter Bay for the Goolwa Black side, 63-57 as it won only one rink, with the team of John Kraatz, Robert Van Dyk, Peter Hallion and Frank Gibbons scoring a 31-13 triumph.
McLaren Vale scored 66 shots to defeat Yankalilla 45, with Scott Binns, Raymund Dienelt and Graeme Schubert grabbing wins on all rinks.
Victor Harbor was able to grab two rink wins to defeat Port Elliot 64-46 with Ken Mableson and Bill Nash leading their teams to a couple of good results.
Strathalbyn was able to hold off Goolwa White 61-53 to get the points while Willunga took care of business against Clarendon 73-46.
Taking all before them the Victor Harbor Blue team continues to rack up wins, this week it was Goolwa in the firing line.
All Blue rinks had wins but it was the team of Ian Price, Michael Hentschke, Dale Speck and Stuart Taylor which delivered a 13-shot margin to increase the success.
A 34-shot win to Encounter Bay Blue over Langhorne Creek cements its second place on the ladder with a scoreline of 73-39.
The team achieved the win from two rinks led by skippers Jan Bakker and Chris Price.
Fellow club members from Encounter Bay Gold were able to produce a two-rink win over Myponga 79-51, with the team of Mike Kelly, Lyn Todd, Mary Jarvis and Heather Cochrane procuring a positive result on their green, 30-8.
In other matches Willunga took care of Port Elliot 75-54 and Victor Harbor White went down to visitors McLaren Vale 47-84.
Port Elliot managed a 25-shot, two-rink gain over Aldinga Bay in their match on Saturday.
Claire Trowbridge, Marion Heintze, Helen Taylor and Barry Trowbridge gave the Port Elliot team a boost with a 22-shot triumph on their rink for an overall score of 67-41.
Victor Harbor went down to the visiting Strathalbyn team, 48-60. Both teams snagged success on one rink with the other going to a draw.
McLaren Vale Blue held off Milang 64-56 in their clash, while Clarendon scores a three-shot win over Yankalilla 54-51 and Goolwa went down to McLaren Vale Gold 51-61.
Encounter Bay Gold was triumphant against hosts Goolwa 63-49 in their round 16 clash. Gold managed wins on two rinks with Yvette Wells and Kevin Fuller leading their teams to success.
Willunga delivered a three-rink sweep against Victor Harbor, 63-50 on their home green. Roz Fraser, Ian Mackay and Peter Webster skippered their teams to wins.
In other games Port Elliot succumbed to visitors Strathalbyn 33-71, Encounter Bay Blue was not able to hold off McLaren Vale 37-62 and Yankalilla produced a 76-34 win over Langhorne Creek.
Wins on all three rinks allowed Victor Harbor to produce a good result on the scoreboard in its game against Clarendon.
Skippers Bill Wyhoon, Dion Nethercott and Ken Collinson managed to keep their teams focussed as they defeated the home side.
Goolwa Black managed to hold off host side Yankalilla a 61-56 win, even though it only won on one rink.
It was the team of Helen Harris, Helen Ward, Desmond Fromm and Lorraine Trenorden which managed a 31-15 win to keep the team afloat.
The Goolwa White side lost out to Aldinga Bay by one shot, 51-52 in their match-up while Myponga had success over Willunga 61-46 and Strathalbyn defeated McLaren Vale 68.50.
It was an all rinks win for Victor Harbor over Langhorne Creek 62-29, in their clash on Saturday.
Donald Whibley, Peter Barclay, David Love and Ray Watson were able to procure a 25-shot success on their green 37-12.
Port Elliot Red was able to score a 32-shot win over the visiting Strathalbyn side, with skippers Michael Geisler and Phil Beckett leading the charge.
In other matches Port Elliot Black could not match the Milang Blue team, going down 26-43 while Aldinga Bay Blue took care of business, downing Milang White 59-28.
Aldinga Bay White held off Myponga for a 38-35 win, and Yankalilla took the points in a three-shot win over Goolwa, 41-38.
