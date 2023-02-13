City of Victor Harbor thank community with plans and trials

The City of Victor Harbor has held several public consultation plans and trials which has seen the council thank the community for their feedback and help aim for a positive future for Victor Harbor.
Council currently have the EasyPark at the Esplanade Car Park trail underway and the recently closed Bluff Master Plan and so far the community feedback has been a major help for council planning their next step with the community's interest in mind.
A spokesperson for the City of Victor Harbor thanked the community for their efforts.
"Public consultation on a draft Master Plan for The Bluff closed last Friday. The City of Victor Harbor would like to say an enormous thank you to our community for sharing valuable feedback," the spokesperson said,
"Around 100 formal submissions were received during the consultation period, and many more voices were heard at listening posts.
"The project team is currently collating the feedback and preparing an engagement report. At this stage, it is anticipated that the engagement report will be formally presented at the April Council meeting."
The EasyPark at the Esplanade Car Park trial is still running and will conclude on Friday, June 30, 2023.
"The EasyPark trial in the Esplanade Car Park is going well, with many people opting to purchase tickets using their smartphone," the City of Victor Harbor spokesperson said.
"Motorists can still pay by cash or card, if they choose, using the existing machines located at the Car Park.
"So far, the EasyPark system has also proved to enable time efficiencies for Council's Inspectors.
"At this time, the City of Victor Harbor will review the trial and assess whether the system should be rolled out across more locations in the council area."
