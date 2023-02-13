GOLF: Rumsewicz grabs Lady Bay stableford win

Michael Rumsewicz took out the A grade stableford competition with a score of 40 at The Links Lady Bay on Saturday, February 11.
He was followed by Gary Allen and Peter Saint, who took out second and third place respectively, on a score of 38.
The B grade competition stableford was won by Phil Ashby, who took a two-shot lead over visitor Andrew Leonard and Keith Thompson, both on 37.
Zack Sartor held off Paul Feeney to take the C grade win with a score of 43. Feeney finished with 42 with Peter Clayton completing the top three with 38.
Mel Phillips was triumphant in the women's stableford competition on Saturday with a score of 36, over Christine Oxer with 35 and Nicki Sartor on 34.
Nearest the pins went to Jeremy Austin on the sixth, Paul Burge on the eighth, CJ Stobo-Wilson on the 15th and Marty Rees on the 17th.
Zack Sartor had his eye in for the longest putt.
Weekly competition
Visitors ruled the six-day competition, with Robert Ballard grabbing the stableford with a score of 39, ahead on Garry Higgie, also on 39.
Cain Jinnette was third on a score of 38, with Iain Stewart finishing fourth with the same score.
Members competition
With a score of 39, Ralph Stobo-Wilson was able to grab the stableford ahead of Gordon Slattery on 36.
Brett Haywood, Phil Graham, David Faggotter and Brian Atterton all finished with a score of 35.
Women's competition
It was a par competition on Tuesday, February 7, with Carol Cotton grabbing success with -2.
Heather Conyard and Nicki Sartor had scores of -3 with Gay Robertson on -4.
