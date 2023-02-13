The Times

GOLF: Rumsewicz grabs Lady Bay stableford win

SH
By Sharon Hansen
February 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Michael Rumsewicz took out the A grade stableford competition with a score of 40 at The Links Lady Bay on Saturday, February 11.

SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

