Sharkie and Cregan welcome goldmine block

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:20pm
Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie MP and Independent Member for Kavel Hon. Dan Cregan MP have welcomed the goldmine block. Picture, supplied.

Independent Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie MP has welcomed an announcement that has blocked Terramin Australia's mining lease application for a goldmine at Woodside in the Adelaide Hills.

