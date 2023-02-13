Independent Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie MP has welcomed an announcement that has blocked Terramin Australia's mining lease application for a goldmine at Woodside in the Adelaide Hills.
The block came from Mining and Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis.
The announcement comes after a 14 year battle between Terramin and Adelaide Hills residents, wineries and agriculture businesses.
Ms Sharkie said that "the community will be so relieved by this announcement."
"The threat of a goldmine operating in the heartland of some of our best agricultural and viticultural land in the Adelaide Hills was alarming to may and has caused much angst and distress in our community," Ms Sharkie said.
"I thank the Minister for listening to our community and now hopefully after many years of uncertainty, the Hills community can finally breath a sigh of relief and move forward"
"I have always said you can farm the land for generations but you can only mine it once. This decision ensures this rich arable land will be available for many generations to come, in what is essentially an award winning wine region"
Independent Member for Kavel Hon. Dan Cregan MP also welcomed the block.
"The proposal to mine gold at Woodside caused deep alarm in my community," Mr Cregan said.
"I believe the proposal threatened industries of state significance in the Hills, including world-recognised wine, berries, apples, pears and cherries."
