It was perfect bowling weather that greeted the contestants in the SCR1000 to kick off another week of Encounter Bay Bowling Club action.
For this day's event, the aponsors were The Range Restaurant, Shed Boss Victor Harbor and South Coast Realty.
Teams from Victor Harbor, Pt Elliott, Yankallila, Myponga and EBBC participated.
The winners of Div 1 were Bob's Bozos on 57 plus 17. Second was Team Victor 2 on 55 plus 32. Third were Yankallila Bandits on 55 plus 17. WOL were Misfits on 29 plus 12.
Winners of Div 2 were BRCK on 58 plus 28. Seond was Whott four on 54 plus17. Third was Bushmates on 53 plus 9. WOL were The Seekers on 30 plus 15
The last Ladies Monthly Triples for the season was played in perfect weather. After the game the ladies enjoyed a light lunch and good company.
The sponsors were Betta Home Living and Chit Chat Newsagents.
Betta Home Living gave a talk on their products and gave a incentive prize to one of our bowlers.
The winners of the day were Joy Fuller, Nancy May and Val Sellars from Victor Harbor on 57 plus 33.
Second was Deb Philps, Linda Nankervis and Gaynor Staak on 54 plus 21. WOL were Di Brown, Lyn Todd and Sue Riches on 30 plus 11.
Thank you Glow Heating & Cooling, our sponsors for the day. With warm conditions on the green, players appreciated a drink in the cool clubhouse post game.
We welcomed Doug Baker from Robe BC. Winners Roger Hutchinson, Paul Sunman & Mike Everett with 31+13. Runners up Geoff (Watto) Watkins, Bob Alsop & David Pearl with 30+6.
Round 16 of the was played in very windy conditions. Finals are fast approaching so everyone is watching the leadership board eagerly.
Div 1 lost to Goolwa Black 57-63 gaining four points. They are sixth on the ladder.
Div 2 Blue defeated Langhorne Creek 73-39 gaining 10 points. They are second on the ladder.
Div 2 Gold defeated Myponga 78-51 gaining 10 points also. They are ninth on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue lost to McLaren Vale 37-62 gaining one point. They are third on the ladder but only six points from top.
Div 4 Gold defeated Goowla 63-49. They are fifth on the ladder. Div 6 gained 10 points as McLaren Vale forfeited. They are top of the ladder
An excellent night of bowling commenced with clashes of Titans and mere mortals offering the prospect of upset, seasonal form to be overawed by willing and desire.
Unfortunately the division 1 Titans proved too much, with A Night on the Green 32 points, Mulligan's 29 points, Bay City Bowlers 29 points and reignited Scotch on the Rocks 30 points, cementing ladder dominance, but expectations are high about upsets before the season finale.
Mere mortals nearly ascended when Happy Owls took ladder leaders Owlpaca's to the wire, winning the ends bowled, but only to lose the tussle by a couple of shots, Owlpaca's 27 +2.
Moonlighters won the last two and the game over Bay Bad Boys. Excellent form from Top Dogs & Triple S, 30 points and 32 points respectively.
Division 3's titanic match for divisional honour had Patriots face off against Great Bowls of Fire with the latter faltering even after winning 3 of the last 4 ends and succumbing to Patriots 29 points.
The Red Club Boys beat the much improved Vikings. Bowling Stones accounted for Wine Deck following only dropping two ends from the last 10, but not before Wine Deck skipper, Ken, took the valued ' resting toucher' award. Our would be Titans, Hi Six, unbeaten since Christmas, scored an impressive 32 points, well done Jeff and team.
In Division 4 saw leaders and challengers both record 30 points each towards their league honours, while 3 plus 1 stalled when they came up against an in-form Pacific Cruisers who scored 33 points for the win and ' rink of the week' award.
The MP's were impressive against Tiff's Angels.
The event was sponsored by Victor Car Wash.
24 players came out including a new member from the Night Owls competition.
The winners were Ian Warner, David Furner and Des McCullough on 33 plus 15.
Rolling into second was Roger Hutchinson, Pam Fuller and Peter Maunder 0n 32 plus 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.