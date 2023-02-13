The Times

Encounter Bay Bowling Club roll into action

By Helen Williams
February 13 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was perfect bowling weather that greeted the contestants in the SCR1000 to kick off another week of Encounter Bay Bowling Club action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.