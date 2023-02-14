Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls roll on strong

Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls have had another exciting and full week of lawn bowls action.
Is there any team that can hold back The Power? The boys have upped the ante and are powering home against all opposition. They easily accounted for B AND B to win the night overall.
A pleasing aspect of the night was that most games were very close. Mortgage First continues to win against tough opposition and may well be the team to watch in the last few weeks of competition.
The last week in February is Cancer Awareness Week and proceeds raised by the club in each tournament held will be donated to the SA Cancer Council.
The Night Owlers will be dressed in 'loud shirts' or pink and hold a 'spider' fund raiser before actual play begins.
This week's round was sponsored by Swan's Pharmacy and players enjoyed the mild conditions. Division 3 teams came first and second, but it was the Myponga 'Bushrangers' again in the money from Div 2.
Big winners of the day were Craig Jacobs, Phil Munro and Greg Middleton on 58+18, with Ernie Elf, Danny Wreford and Mike Trow second on 56+14.
Third place went to the 'bushrangers', Peter Corby, John Savage and Dennis Sheldon, and the winners of the losers (WOL) were Park Fogarty, Byron Carr and Brian Eichler.
It was four teams out of seven on the winners list for the 'Sea Eagles' last Saturday.
Div 1 were at home to PE and it was a much-needed win for the team. Ken Mableson's rink powered home after the break to record an excellent 18 shot win, while Bill Nash was up by five shots and Len Basford down by five.
A valuable 10 points in the end. Div 2 Blue travelled to Goolwa and collected the entire 12 points with Stu Taylor up by 13, Graham Houston up six and Tony Forshaw just over the line by one shot.
Div 2 White were away to McLaren Vale and lost all three rinks, with only Max Davies getting close with a two shot loss.
Div 3 played Strathalbyn at home and gained three points with a win to Pam Brown and a draw to Ian Brown. Pam probably has the bragging rights.
Div 4 were away to Willunga and, although all rinks were very competitive, all three suffered close losses. Div 5 travelled to Clarendon and had an excellent 24 shot win with all three rinks up.
Bill Wyhoon's rink just got over the line by the single shot. Div 6 played Langhorne Creek at home and recorded a huge 33 shot win with the rinks of Ray Watson and Trevor Urlwin playing very well.
With both the Ladies and Open Pennants having two matches left, it is now the pointy end of the season.
The ladies are looking good in all divisions, with three of the four teams set for a deep run in the finals. In Open Pennants, four of the seven teams are currently in the top four.
