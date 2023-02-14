Victor council seeks consultation on revoke of community land

Feedback on the classification of a parcel of land located near a new retail store on Down Street, at McCracken, is being sought by the City of Victor Harbor.
The council has put forward a proposal to revoke the classification of community land which is situated at Allotment 99, Hindmarsh Road, in McCracken.
The land, which is located next to the new homewares store, is being used for drainage purposes.
Owners of the Wohlers store have applied to purchase a narrow piece of the allotment, about 205 square metres, to build a retaining wall.
Because the allotment is classified as community land the council must prepare a report for public consultation which allows people to submit their feedback before the results are presented to the State Minister for Local Government, Geoff Brock.
To make comment on the proposal for Allotment 99, community members must provide feedback to the council by 5pm on Friday, March 3, 2023.
- Details: To make a submission complete an online form at the council website or submit in writing by post to PO Box 11, Victor Harbor SA 5211, by email to localgov@victor.sa.gov.au, or in person at the Civic Centre, 1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.