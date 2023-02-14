The Times

Victor council seeks consultation on revoke of community land

SH
By Sharon Hansen
February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victor Harbor council has put forward a proposal to revoke the classification of community land which is situated at Allotment 99, Hindmarsh Road, in McCracken.

Feedback on the classification of a parcel of land located near a new retail store on Down Street, at McCracken, is being sought by the City of Victor Harbor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.