With the Murray River flooding beginning to recede, damage from the natural event has one Fleurieu council ready to help and repair community assets back to their full function.
Alexandrina Council stated to The Times that inspections and assessment on several Milang and Goolwa structures is still undergoing to river and lake assets, however council have identified damage to the Milang Foreshore area and Mundoo Island Boat ramp.
Alexandrina Council chief executive officer Nigel Morris said the Main Milang Jetty remains closed for inspection and assessment of structural damage and repairs to the reserve approach to the jetty.
"Onsite works are scheduled, the week beginning February 21 and once works are completed, council anticipates the Jetty will reopen to the public by Friday, February 24, 2023" Mr Morris said.
"Works to repair the erosion along the Milang Foreshore Reserve river banks is scheduled for this week with works anticipated to be completed by February 24.
"The Milang Boat Ramp facilities remain closed for inspection and assessment of structural damage.
"Clean up of debris and repairs to the eastern boat ramp jetty is scheduled for this week aiming for part-opening of the boat ramp facility by 17/2.
"The western boat ramp jetty will remain closed after Friday, February 17, until further repairs to jetty timbers are undertaken.
"Council is also working with the River Murray Flood Recovery Committee and members of the Milang Shack Association for recovery of damaged infrastructure in the Milang Shack precinct."
Residents are encouraged to stay up to date with River Murray Flood Response and Recovery via the sa.gov.au website. SA.GOV.AU - River Murray flood (www.sa.gov.au)
The website has useful information and links to flood recovery grants and assistance for those impacted by flooding.
The water level based on the Murray Darling Basin Authority website, the 3-day average Lake Alexandrina (Calculated) water level peaked on January 18 at 1.251m AHD.
This is approximately 500mm above the normal operating level of .75m AHD.
There was a second peak witnessed in February 2023 as a result of unregulated river systems (barrage gates all open), strong winds, ocean swell, and sequence of high ocean tides.
A spokesperson for The Department for Environment and Water stated to The Times that Milang's peak height during the flood was 1.40m AHD and Goolwa was 0.99m AHD.
"As the flood waters recede, there may be more impacts and damages observed," Mr Morris said.
"Community members should be aware that care should be taken in the coming months until the river environment recovers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.