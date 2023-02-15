The Times
Alexandrina Council flood repair plans under way

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
February 15 2023 - 5:30pm
Alexandrina Council chief executive officer Nigel Morris says the council is ready to begin checking and repair assets damaged by flood waters. Photo by Matt Welch.

With the Murray River flooding beginning to recede, damage from the natural event has one Fleurieu council ready to help and repair community assets back to their full function.

