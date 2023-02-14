Tight lines and beautiful weather: Fishing report

It's another beautiful week in the Fleurieu Peninsula with another excellent week of fishing ahead of us.
1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Riverland/Freshwater: further easing of recreational fishing and boating restrictions on our Mighty Murray came into effect last week, allowing tinnies and keen anglers alike to head out for yabbies, callop and redfin perch.
Barmera, Walker Flat and Swan Reach all had a few fish of one type or another. Along the Coorong the 42 Mile Crossing and The Granites have mullet and the occasional overnight mulloway, but it is still pretty grim fishing elsewhere around the river mouth and lakes.
The Beetaloo reservoir is worth a try for redfin and callop.
2. Victor Harbor/Waitpinga/Parson's Beaches: strong west to south westerly winds cracked in again over the weekend as crews tried their level best to fish some local Victor drops, hoping against hope itself that KG whiting, flathead and even squid might be on the bite.
Big boat crews caught snapper (PIRSA rules apply), snook, 10 kilo tuna and kingfish from The Sanders Bank and well south to The Pages.
Waits and Parson's beaches have mullet and salmon trout at times - even Boomer Beach has seen shore-based anglers trying their luck in recent days!
3. Cape Jervis/Wirrina/Sellicks Beach: the basin at Cape Jervis has tommies, garfish and squid as the afternoon sea breeze increases, and KG whiting, flathead and Rat Kingfish in The Passage in the early mornings, almost as dawn.
Rapid Bay and Cape Jervis jetties have gar, squid and tommies also, but catch rates have dropped back in the last week or so.
Normanville jetty produces nice big squid in the heat on Thursday. Yellowfin whiting are again back in the shallows at Sellicks Beach and Aldinga, while further south boat crews caught gar, squid and tommy ruffs from Wirrina and Lady Bay.
Tight Lines and See You Next Week!
