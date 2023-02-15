The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Goolwa Barrages have begun to close after flooding

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seals enjoyed the Goolwa Barrage being open as long as it was. Picture, Matt Welch.

After an historic opening throughout the River Murray floods, SA Water have begun the process of closing sections of the 570 operational bays at the Goolwa Barrages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.