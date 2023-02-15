House of the Week | Best of both worlds

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 7
This 1996 brick veneer home has a great floor plan. It offers a tiled entry, cloak/storage room, L-shape lounge and dining room, which then leads to the spacious tiled living and casual meals area. The home has a split system r/c air-conditioner and combustion heater, ensuring all year-round comfort.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in-robe. The guest wing features two double bedrooms both with built-in-robes, a family three-way bathroom with linen press and laundry. The kitchen features gas-cooktop and walk-in-pantry.
There is an adjoining carport with a roller-door which continues to a paved, gabled covered entertainment area. The property has gas hot water, and either rainwater or mains throughout the home serviced by two large poly tanks and a septic system.
There are two purpose, lock up, detached sheds with high clearance that house a large caravan and boats. One shed has power and plumbing for a wet area. There is a large manoeuvre space for vehicles. The grounds are established with a rear paddock fenced separately.
This is a generous lifestyle property on 5235m2, yet nestled within walking distance to Port Elliot's town centre facilities, shops, cafes and medical centre.
